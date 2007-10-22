THE INDIANS CHOKED, BIG-TIME

As you can see from the photographic evidence presented here, Daisuke Matsuzaka pitched last night, earning the win in Boston's 11-2 Game 7 victory over the Indians in the ALCS.
Despite the score, most of the game was close and nail-biting or whatever. Indians starter Jake Westbrook was hit hard each of the first three innings but was bailed out by double plays before the Sox could put together a significant rally. The Indians climbed back into the game, almost tying it in the seventh before the Sox got their own rally-killing double play. In the bottom of the inning, Dustin Pedroia (3-for-5 with three runs and 5 RBI last night) launched a two-run homer that gave Boston some breathing room. Then Papelbon, six runs in the 8th, blah blah recap, champagne and celebrating. You know the drill.
The Red Sox seem to be getting a lot of credit for winning three straight games after being down 3-1 in the series (Just like 2004! Kind of!), but keep in mind that the Indians put together a pretty solid choke job to help them out. The Tribe got outscored 30-5 in Games 5, 6, and 7. That's pretty impressive. You just don't see an entire team mail in consecutive games like that too much these days.
So it'll be Rockies versus Red Sox starting Wednesday in Boston. (The Red Sox have home-field advantage, of course, thanks to Ichiro Suzuki's outstanding play in one game three and a half months ago.) Who to root for — the red-hot God-fearing underdogs, or the no-longer-cursed juggernaut with the charming fans? Answer: football!
