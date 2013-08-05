The List Of MLB Players Suspended For 50 Games Over Biogenesis Link Has Grown To 12

In case you were wondering, Major League Baseball’s current Biogenesis performance-enhancing drug scandal goes well beyond the front page stories involving Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Ryan Braun being suspended for the rest of the season and New York Yankees paycheck collector Alex Rodriguez facing a possible suspension through 2014 or more, depending on how arrogant he really is. I know, I couldn’t believe it either, but apparently there are other players who have been using the no-no sauce.

The three latest names to be announced are Antonio Bastardo (Phillies), Jordany Valdespin (Mets) and Sergio Escalona (Astros), according to Ken Rosenthal and his collection of sexually-charged bowties, and that brings the grand total of players suspended for 50 games to 12.

UPDATE: Alex Rodriguez has been suspended 211 games through the 2014 season by Major League Baseball.

The other players include…

Nelson Cruz (Rangers)

Jhonny Peralta (Tigers)

Everth Cabrera (Padres)

Francisco Cervelli (Yankees)

And minor leaguers Jesus Montero, Fernando Martinez, Jordan Norberto, Fautino de los Santos and Cesar Puello round out this list of shame. A lot of astute Internet commenters have pointed out that all of these players, save for Braun, have something very specific in common. Can you guess what it is? Come on, I know you can get this one.

