The Miami Heat Had A Victory Dance Party, So The Internet Had Some Fun

After the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Saturday night, Dwyane Wade and LeBron James led their fired up teammates to the locker room for a brief celebratory dance party. They deserved every bounce of it, too, as they fought back from a 3-2 deficit to return to the NBA Finals for a second consecutive year.

But, of course, with the way these Interwebs operate, there was no way that Wade and Co. were going to get away with their childlike glee without a little satire from the people out there with basic video editing skills. After the jump, I’ve got a couple of the videos that popped up – namely of the celebratory variety – and then a few that I made on my own with the help of my Uproxx House Party PlayLOList.

Crank your speakers, because we’re about to get jiggy up in here.



I don’t know what song this is, but it’s the first video that pops up on YouTube when you search for the Miami Heat dance party and it was presumably made by the NBA. Either way, I give it a C.A seemingly inspirational version. Not my cup o’ tea, but not everyone is a satirical bastard like me.This is just a very strange selection.According to people who write things on the Internet, this is the song that the Heat players were dancing to. It has NSFW lyrics and that upsets me. So let’s go with my musical selections instead (before they’re removed from YouTube).There was another version of “Call Me Maybe” dubbed over this video, but it was the dance party version and that’s unacceptable.It’s not my dance party until Nelson’s greatest hit gets played. Side note: I timed it a little off because LeBron’s reaction toward the middle is exactly how I respond every time the chorus is close. Yes, I’m a tool.Obviously dedicated to our own Danger Guerrero, the president of the Lou Bega Fan Club.The obvious choice, of course.Fun fact: HOLY GOD THIS SONG IS STILL THE WORST THING EVER.This song, on the other hand, ages like fine wine.Ditto.“The H is O” is the much better choice over Will Smith’s “Miami”.For the mosh pit enthusiasts.I like to think that this is the song that actually started playing when Juwan Howard comes in at the end of the clip and ruins everything.