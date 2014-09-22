The Most Detroit Lions Injury Ever Results In A Torn ACL

Remember when Stephen Tulloch sacked Aaron Rodgers? And remember when he celebrated with the Discount Double Check? And remember when he fell to the ground in pain? And remember when Tony Montana shot him in Scarface?
Well, that stupid a-hole tore his ACL. The official word came down from the Detroit Lions this afternoon.
So now the Lions are without their starting MLB and leader for the rest of the season. And you wonder why they’ve never won a Super Bowl*.
*I’m a long suffering Lions fan and I’ve about had it with their bullshit. Their the best team in this division (by far) and they’re going to waste it with tomfoolery and shenanigans.
As a Raider fan, I’d like to thank Stephen Tulloch for taking some heat off of James Jones’ double fumble in the “dumbest on-field thing, 2014” competition.
Detroit…
Unfortunate? Certainly. But for the love all that’s show business and holy, can we stop with the stupidity/”act like you’ve been there before” jive? This idea that entertainers need to tone it down is laughable. How is Tulloch’s injury any different than say – [www.mtv.com].
Sure, celebrate. It’s a big play. Just don’t do it in a way that can get you hurt. That’s stupid.
Agreed. But who’s to say that same ligament wouldn’t go on the very next play as he makes a textbook tackle? The same thinking goes for baseball pitchers and pitch counts – that elbow is going to blow, when it’s going to blow. This just looks bad because it LOOKS bad. Cheers.
Best team in the division by far? That might be the best joke ever told on Uproxx.
Sorry, allow the judge to respond appropriately. [www.youtube.com]
The Lions are the best team in their division. It’s a gawd awful division though.
Meh, it’s the Lions
Video shows how I feel
About the Lions
[www.youtube.com]
Dude … THEIR the best team by far in the division?!?!? Jesus.
Try living across from Detroit. The whole city is in a constant state of denial over the Lions.