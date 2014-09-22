The Most Detroit Lions Injury Ever Results In A Torn ACL

Senior Editor
09.22.14 11 Comments

Remember when Stephen Tulloch sacked Aaron Rodgers? And remember when he celebrated with the Discount Double Check? And remember when he fell to the ground in pain? And remember when Tony Montana shot him in Scarface?

Well, that stupid a-hole tore his ACL. The official word came down from the Detroit Lions this afternoon.

So now the Lions are without their starting MLB and leader for the rest of the season. And you wonder why they’ve never won a Super Bowl*.

*I’m a long suffering Lions fan and I’ve about had it with their bullshit. Their the best team in this division (by far) and they’re going to waste it with tomfoolery and shenanigans.

TAGSdetroit lionsdumb injuriesStephen Tullochvines

