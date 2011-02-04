The Most Important Sports News Ever

#Surfing
Senior Writer
02.04.11 3 Comments

Gracie is an English bulldog and she surfs. That’s pretty much all I need to say, but she also gives lessons and pees on people, so she might be the coolest English bulldog since my recently departed sweet prince, Bruno R. Burns. So while everyone continues to act like the Super Bowl is some big deal or ignore the Miami Heat giving up a 21-point lead in a matter of minutes against the Orlando Magic last night, the real news today is that Gracie went surfing.

And if you’re going to be one of these “That’s not sports” trolls, then I’ve even added an extra video after the jump of a dog preparing for the Great Outdoor Games. Did I say dog? I meant pig. Yes, it’s an awesome day to be alive, friends.

Videos after the jump…

Gracie the Surfing English Bulldog

Around The Web

TOPICS#Surfing
TAGSSURFINGSURFING DOGSWHEN ANIMALS ARE AWESOME

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP