Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

There are few situations in which you can write: “watch a man set a world deadlift record with the ease of smashing a Martell’s skull with his bare hands,” but this is one of them. Hafthor Bjornsson, better known as The Mountain from Game of Thrones, has just set the raw deadlift world record by lifting 1,041 pounds.

He did it with ease. Like he was smashing a Martell’s skull with his bare hands.

Bjornsson pulled off the feat at the annual Arnold Strongman Classic over the weekend, which puts another high-profile notch in his belt while Game of Thrones is off shooting its final season. It’s as if one moment he’s going full-Mortal Kombat on dudes, then rallying the Minnesota Vikings the next while fitting in some world record performances when he has time.

Sporting News is reporting that Bjornsson broke the deadlift record by over ten pounds, and then set another world record by throwing a 56-pound weight over a 20-foot bar. You can see that ridiculous feat of strength here: