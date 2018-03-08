There are few situations in which you can write: “watch a man set a world deadlift record with the ease of smashing a Martell’s skull with his bare hands,” but this is one of them. Hafthor Bjornsson, better known as The Mountain from Game of Thrones, has just set the raw deadlift world record by lifting 1,041 pounds.
He did it with ease. Like he was smashing a Martell’s skull with his bare hands.
Bjornsson pulled off the feat at the annual Arnold Strongman Classic over the weekend, which puts another high-profile notch in his belt while Game of Thrones is off shooting its final season. It’s as if one moment he’s going full-Mortal Kombat on dudes, then rallying the Minnesota Vikings the next while fitting in some world record performances when he has time.
Sporting News is reporting that Bjornsson broke the deadlift record by over ten pounds, and then set another world record by throwing a 56-pound weight over a 20-foot bar. You can see that ridiculous feat of strength here:
I used to do that kind of stuff, too. Then I took an arrow to the knee
He used straps and only lifted 636 pounds more than my my max…I’m not impressed.
So the deadlift world record is actually held by Eddie hall at 500kg. This record is with use of an elephant bar. Don’t get me wrong it’s still impressive as hell but there is a distinction between the two.
So what? I can DL 300 and I only weigh 175. Give me his body and stand back.
jesus fucking christ