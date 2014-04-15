The Phoenix Suns Surprised The Hell Out An 8-Year Old In The Best Way

04.15.14

It has been a while since we’ve seen a video of a sports team reuniting a child or family with a loved one that has been deployed in Afghanistan, so let’s see if such a video still has the same effect… YUP, sure does. The Phoenix Suns brought 8-year old Logan Bledsoe to the court during last night’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies, but he wasn’t shedding tears in front of the home crowd because Zach Randolph was playing unstoppable basketball. Instead, it was because his dad, Army National Guard Specialist Jamie Bledsoe had just returned from a 9-month deployment, and thanks to everyone involved, I need to go get a new prescription of Allegra.

(H/T to Stephen Douglas)

