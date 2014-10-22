The Red Wings’ Pavel Datsyuk Scored The Goal Of The Year—And It Didn’t Count

I get that most of you don’t watch hockey. That’s fine, it’s not your bag, it’s a regional sport, blah blah blah. But man, watching Pavel Datsyuk control a puck the way he does is one of sports’ greatest treasures. Last night against the Canadiens, the Red Wings’ Magic Man pulled off an unbelievable, spinning goal in the third period. Sadly it got waved off because of a questionable goalie inference call. Insert fart noises here.
Let’s just go ahead and call this the best goal that never counted.
The angle from behind the net gives you an idea of just how sick this backhand was.
Questionable? You can’t make contact with the goalie, in his crease, before the puck enters. Seems like a textbook call to be honest.
Price initiated the contact just outside the crease. You can kinda see it in the Vine.
Just like Price to initiate contact with another man LOL.
Good move by Price to force that call.
1) Price is still in the crease when contact is made.
2) It’s nice to see a goalie in today’s NHL challenging the shooter. So many goalies these days hang around the goal line. I can’t stand it.
3) It’s definitely not a goal.
4) No worries, Datsyuk does this kind of stuff all the time. We’ll get another one like this soon enough.
Greatest goal of the year, though? Really? You’re setting a very low bar if you think that would rank as one of the top goals (whether it counted or not). It’s a nice goal, sure. But it was a blind back-hand that only really trickled in off a deflection.
It wasn’t deflected.
Well, minus the deflection part, I still maintain that it’s a good goal and all, but not great.
Uh that went top right…
To sum up, it was not deflected and it wait straight in, top corner.
You guys are both right. I don’t know if I just need to get my eyes checked or if it was a bit of chop on the video. But I was definitely wrong. It is a pretty solid goal.
All that being said, nice to see UPROXX readers commenting on hockey.
Pfff, big deal. I used to score like all my goals like that in EA NHL ’99!
Montreal typical.
Love the hockey post. ALMOST as much as I love Pavel Datsyuk. What a player. Don’t worry, there will be more highlights to post from him. Keep the hockey coming!
I blame Rusev for the NHL’s prejudice against Russians.
That 70’s line…[m.youtube.com]
