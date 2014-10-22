The Red Wings’ Pavel Datsyuk Scored The Goal Of The Year—And It Didn’t Count

Senior Editor
10.22.14 18 Comments

I get that most of you don’t watch hockey. That’s fine, it’s not your bag, it’s a regional sport, blah blah blah. But man, watching Pavel Datsyuk control a puck the way he does is one of sports’ greatest treasures. Last night against the Canadiens, the Red Wings’ Magic Man pulled off an unbelievable, spinning goal in the third period. Sadly it got waved off because of a questionable goalie inference call. Insert fart noises here.

Let’s just go ahead and call this the best goal that never counted.

The angle from behind the net gives you an idea of just how sick this backhand was.

TAGSamazing hockey goalsDETROIT RED WINGSPavel Datsyuk

