The Rock Teased A WrestleMania Showdown With Roman Reigns On SmackDown

WWE looks like it has a main event for WrestleMania XL in Philadelphia, and it has nothing to do with Cody Rhodes. During Friday night’s edition of SmackDown, Rhodes revealed that despite winning the Royal Rumble, he will not challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. Instead, he welcomed Reigns’ presumed opponent to the ring: The Rock.

After years of rumors that WWE wants to have the two cousins headline its biggest show of the year, The Rock walked to the ring, shook Rhodes’ hand, and hugged him before Rhodes left the ring. At that point, it was just the two members of the Anoaʻi family, and while there was no official word that they will challenge one another in Philly, the two stood in the ring and stared at one another as SmackDown went off the air.

This is not the first time The Rock has teased a showdown with Reigns this year, as he showed up on an episode of Raw earlier this year and made a passing reference to potentially sitting “at the head of the table.” There’s still a whole lot that needs to happen between now and the first weekend of April — including, you know, official word that we’re getting this match — but SmackDown gave us our strongest hint yet that this is on.