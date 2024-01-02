WWE promised the return of a former WWE champion and fans were treated to two.

As the announcement was made for a former WWE champion to return, Jinder Mahal made his way to the ring and tore down the audience, as well as America. As things continued, Rock’s music hit and he cut down Mahal.

Rock said Mahal was free to say what he wanted, but said he wasn’t free of consequence from the Rock. He continued to rip apart Mahal saying he might be the Modern Day Maharaja, but today he’s the “Day 1 Douchebag.” After getting the crowd to chant that, Rock then serenaded Mahal before Jinder cut him off and attacked The People’s Champ in the corner. Rock made his comeback and hit a spine buster before landing the People’s Elbow. Rock then pulled a belt off and hit Mahal with it before he rolled out of the ring.

After he beat up Mahal, Rock got on the mic and asked the crowd if he should sit at the head of the table, referencing the current WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion, Roman Reigns. Rock recently shared that a match with Reigns was previously locked in for WrestleMania 39, and continues to tease that eventually coming together.

Rock was in Pasadena earlier in the day ahead of the Rose Bowl and made the short trek over to San Diego, similar to what he did in September in Colorado before beating up Austin Theory.