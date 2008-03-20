THE STEEPLECHASE IS DIFFICULT

03.20.08 10 years ago 9 Comments

I saved this video specifically for a day when I was watching the tourney and didn't feel like working.  You may or may not have seen this awesome steeplechase tumble before, but what you probably haven't seen is the victim's article about being the guy who face plants so awesomely.

My feet began to feel like cinder blocks and the upcoming impediment looked as if was six-feet tall. With a teammate nipping at my heels, I sped up for the water jump.

The barriers were about as old as the track and once my spikes dug into the wood, it splintered. I didn’t have the necessary force to propel myself over the obstacle and went plunging into the water.

My teammate, who didn’t want to land on top of me, slowed up, but it was too late for him as well. He fell in the deep end, literally, submerging himself in the three-foot pit.

Booooorrrrrrrrrrrring!!!  Shut up and play the video again already.  (watches it)  Ha ha, he fell right on his stupid face! 

[Crashburn Alley

Around The Web

TAGSIT'S FUNNY BECAUSE HE'S OLD

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 5 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 5 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 6 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP