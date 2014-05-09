The Weird Kid At Derek Carr’s House Won The 2014 NFL Draft

Fresno State QB Derek Carr didn’t get taken in yesterday’s first round of 2014 NFL Draft — if they’re smart, Oakland will pick him up four picks into round two — but I’m pretty sure a random kid at his house won the draft in its entirety.
ESPN jumped to Carr’s place to discuss his 3-straight 3,000+ pass yard seasons and this kid just goes for it, rave dancing and repeatedly hitting herself in the face. By the time they’re done she’s just jamming her fingers into her nose as hard as she can. It’s one of those moments of childhood where you’re like “yeah, this is cool!” and everyone else in the room thinks you’ve got to go to the hospital.
Disclaimer: Every time I post a video of a kid doing something goofy, at least one dude drops down into the comments with a “MAKING FUN OF A LITTLE GIRL, HOW DARE YOU, A NEW LOW.” So just to make things clear, kids are weird, and that’s fun. I don’t think we should abandon her in the desert or anything. Or Oakland.
Wonder if it is one of David Carr’s kids.
With how many times he got destroyed behind that Texans o-line? Probably.
What’s funny is that there is a decent chance that Derek could get drafted by the Texans tonight.
Weird kid. On another note who thinks Carr is getting drafted by the Texans AGAIN in the 2nd round?
If the Texans can’t swing a trade for Ryan Mallett today, Carr to Texans is a strong possibility.
I don’t think the fan base could handle that. It’d be like having an awful president and then electing his son or brother a few years later.
I’m fairly sure Carr himself won the draft if that blonde to his left is his wife.
