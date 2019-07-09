Thiago Santos Tore Pretty Much Everything In His Knee In His UFC 239 Loss To Jon Jones

For one night, Jon Jones didn’t look like the unbeatable force that’s reigned over the UFC’s light heavyweight division for the last 10 years. Thiago Santos snapped blistering leg kicks, stayed out of the champ’s path and countered him with a flurry of shots in their main event fight at UFC 239.

Just as Santos looked to have the upper hand, everything changed. He tossed a leg kick to open the second round and his left knee buckled. He favored the knee throughout the round and by the time he entered the fifth and final frame, could barely move.

But that didn’t stop Santos from pressing forward. On one leg, he did something no one else has been able to against Jones: he won the fight on at least one scorer’s card. On the other two scorer’s cards, he lost narrowly, 48-47 and 48-47. Again, on one leg. And just two days after the fight, it was discovered Santos tore literally everything in his knee. His ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus were all shredded, and he nearly beat one of the greatest fighters of all-time.

