This 3-Year-Old With One Arm Is A Better Golfer Than You

Senior Editor
09.03.14 7 Comments

On one hand, this kid’s an inspiration. Playing golf minus a limb is pretty incredible. On the other hand he has a better swing than me. Dammit, why is his swing so damn good? And why is he making such good contact? I feel like such a piece of crap. Thanks 3-year-old Tommy Morrisey, thanks a lot buddy. /throws golf clubs in the trash

Fox 29 via Devil Ball Golf

