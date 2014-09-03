This 3-Year-Old With One Arm Is A Better Golfer Than You

On one hand, this kid’s an inspiration. Playing golf minus a limb is pretty incredible. On the other hand he has a better swing than me. Dammit, why is his swing so damn good? And why is he making such good contact? I feel like such a piece of crap. Thanks 3-year-old Tommy Morrisey, thanks a lot buddy. /throws golf clubs in the trash
Yeah, well, just about EVERYONE is a better golfer than me. So there, kid.
Well I’m better at golf clapping, you little shit.
Haha I like the “little shit” added at the end for effect. Well done.
I know a 5 year old that is continually baffled by how to start video games and select levels, let alone not get killed in 10 seconds, despite doing nothing but playing video games every chance he gets. I’ll just compare this 3 year old to that 5 year old and feel fine about myself because I can drive a car and neither of them can.
Good for him! Bababouieeeeeeeeeeee!
They couldn’t give him a lefty club? Still very cool. Keep at it, little man.
“On the one hand…”