This Game Of Thrones World Cup Goal Celebration Needs To Happen In Real Life

06.24.14

The most frustrating jokes are the ones you wish were real.

Conan took a look at ridiculous World Cup goal celebrations — so long, Iceland, and thanks for all the fishing — and created a few of his own. There are a lot of good ones. The A Few Good Men bit would be the most boring goal celebration ever, and the ‘Price Is Right’ one with its ‘giant clickety-clackety wheel’ is great if only for its mention of ‘space work.’

The winner, of course, is the Ned Stark celebration. If they do a second installment, they should have The Mountain crushing a ball with his bare hands.

