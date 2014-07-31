This Giant Opossum Just Wanted To Play Some Baseball

07.31.14 4 years ago

If you were an opossum and you had nothing to do on a Wednesday night, where you would go? Would you hang out with friends in a garbage can? Would you walk around in the middle of the night waiting for a car to run you over? Or would you grab some cheap tickets to a minor league game? Because that’s what big Pogo did. Pogo had himself a grande ole time at the Quad Cities River Bandits- Clinton Lumberjacks game last night.

What’s standard operating procedure for opossum removal? Because I’m thinking “grab ’em by the tail” isn’t the way to go. But I didn’t stay at a Holiday Inn last night so I could be wrong.

[QCBandItPhotog]

TAGSClinton LumberjacksoppossumQUAD CITIES RIVER BANDITSvarmints

