During tonight’s Florida State-Louisville, cameras panned to this sign in the crowd. It confused the hell out of everybody.

It’s supposed to read “I don’t eat poop but Jameis does” in reference to Florida State QB Jameis Winston. But the alignment of the words suggests this person’s in way over their head. It suggests this person should attend class more often.

https://twitter.com/orkennedy/status/528003819792117760