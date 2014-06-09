This Kansas City Royals Ballboy Learned From His Mistakes By Totally Giving Up

Ballboys who’ve made it onto the field at a Major League level without knowing how baseball works are our favorite thing.

Behold, a hero for a new generation. A Kansas City Royals ballboy fielded a fair ball, handing it to a kid in the stands and screwing up a live play. Now, most kids would learn a hard lesson about paying attention and get it right on the next play. Not this kid. The only lessons this kid learned are:

1. Failure is embarrassing

2. Effort leads to failure

… so he just lets the next ball — a foul ball, no less — roll right past him. Welcome to the new breed of Millennial Ballboys, ladies and gentlemen Fragile and bad at everything, but hilarious on the Internet.

Your browser does not support iframes.