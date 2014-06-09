This Kansas City Royals Ballboy Learned From His Mistakes By Totally Giving Up

#Kansas City Royals #Baseball #MLB
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.09.14 11 Comments

Ballboys who’ve made it onto the field at a Major League level without knowing how baseball works are our favorite thing.

Behold, a hero for a new generation. A Kansas City Royals ballboy fielded a fair ball, handing it to a kid in the stands and screwing up a live play. Now, most kids would learn a hard lesson about paying attention and get it right on the next play. Not this kid. The only lessons this kid learned are:

1. Failure is embarrassing
2. Effort leads to failure

… so he just lets the next ball — a foul ball, no less — roll right past him. Welcome to the new breed of Millennial Ballboys, ladies and gentlemen Fragile and bad at everything, but hilarious on the Internet.

TOPICS#Kansas City Royals#Baseball#MLB
TAGSBALLBOYSBaseballfailureKANSAS CITY ROYALSMLBvaluable lessons

