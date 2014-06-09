This Kansas City Royals Ballboy Learned From His Mistakes By Totally Giving Up

Ballboys who’ve made it onto the field at a Major League level without knowing how baseball works are our favorite thing.
Behold, a hero for a new generation. A Kansas City Royals ballboy fielded a fair ball, handing it to a kid in the stands and screwing up a live play. Now, most kids would learn a hard lesson about paying attention and get it right on the next play. Not this kid. The only lessons this kid learned are:
1. Failure is embarrassing
2. Effort leads to failure
… so he just lets the next ball — a foul ball, no less — roll right past him. Welcome to the new breed of Millennial Ballboys, ladies and gentlemen Fragile and bad at everything, but hilarious on the Internet.
the Yankee announcers are the absolute worst, radio and tv.
Nope. Phillies TV guys make me wanna stick a screwdriver in my ear.
The White Sox announcers easily beat both of those.
Much like how I feel regarding Troy Aikman being loathsome only because he is in the same booth as Joe Buck, I think that rest of the Yankees tv crew sucks because they have to include Michael Kay.
iMG25 is correct. Ken Harrelson represents everything that is wrong with sports broadcasting.
Have to go with Matt Stairs from Philly. Ahhh, ummmm, phillies needs some hits to get some guys on so they can score. Yeah, no shit Matt
@TheDongerNeedsFood: You could say that about most former players turned broadcasters. Here in KC, the Royals are typically out of the race by June, so the broadcasters start stupid conversations or spell out opposing players last names like they are in a spelling bee.
At least Philly has been competitive, made the playoffs, and won a World Series title over the last few years. My fu*king Royals haven’t been to the post-season since they won the whole thing in 1985. I'”d be willing to bet good money you weren’t even born then.
Let’s not forget…this was a plotline on “Who’s the Boss”, where Tony got Jonathan a job as a ball boy for the Mets, and he ended up handing a fair ball to a girl in the stands who he was trying to impress… So many logical issues with that plotline, I’m shocked “Family Guy” hasn’t mocked it yet…
Royals players on the other hand usually don’t learn from their mistakes at all, so they just give up.
Should have blamed it on the Pine Tar.
I think it’s horrible you would make fun of this young man. If it were a gay guy not knowing what to do with a vagina you wouldn’t be making fun of him.