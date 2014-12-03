This Mascot Made Out With Kate Upton And Justin Verlander Couldn’t Do Anything About It

Professional good looking person Kate Upton and her boyfriend, Justin Verlander, attended yesterday’s Cleveland Cavaliers game. Justin Verlander of course pitches for the Detroit Tigers and Upton is from Michigan. So thanks for attending all those Pistons game you guys! Bandwagon bastards.
But I digress.
At one point during the night, Upton and Verlander were featured on the Kiss Cam. That’s when the Cavaliers mascot swooped in to get some and totally “ear-blocked” Justin Verlander.
By the way, “ear-blocked” is patent pending. Don’t steal it.
Aside from all that, something’s been bothering me about these two. Like, how do they not have a power couple nickname? We’ve had Bennifer, Brangelina, TomKat, Wozilroy and a whole host of other ones I can’t remember right now. But nothing for arguably the hottest couple in sports? Pssh, let’s change that.
Here are my suggestions:
Jupton
Justin Upton
JVK
‘K’-Upton
V-Kate
Jate
You are right….we need a Power Couple name.
UpDog?
MoonModel?
Kate’n’Paws
Beauty and the Beast?
-Moondog
Justin Upton ftw
absolutely.
I’m not taking credit for that. That was as all Burnsy.
I’ve heard multiple people refer to them as “The Uplander”. I assumed that was the accepted nickname.
Also, I don’t find her attractive. At all.
I’ll show myself out.
At all? Kinda harsh.
I just call her Kate Pretzelman. It works for me. Still waiting to hear how she likes it.
Doubles Upton. No one sports Doubles… like Upton.
