This Mascot Made Out With Kate Upton And Justin Verlander Couldn’t Do Anything About It

Professional good looking person Kate Upton and her boyfriend, Justin Verlander, attended yesterday’s Cleveland Cavaliers game. Justin Verlander of course pitches for the Detroit Tigers and Upton is from Michigan. So thanks for attending all those Pistons game you guys! Bandwagon bastards.

But I digress.

At one point during the night, Upton and Verlander were featured on the Kiss Cam. That’s when the Cavaliers mascot swooped in to get some and totally “ear-blocked” Justin Verlander.

By the way, “ear-blocked” is patent pending. Don’t steal it.

Aside from all that, something’s been bothering me about these two. Like, how do they not have a power couple nickname? We’ve had Bennifer, Brangelina, TomKat, Wozilroy and a whole host of other ones I can’t remember right now. But nothing for arguably the hottest couple in sports? Pssh, let’s change that.

Here are my suggestions:

Jupton

Justin Upton

JVK

‘K’-Upton

V-Kate

Jate