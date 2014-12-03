This Mascot Made Out With Kate Upton And Justin Verlander Couldn’t Do Anything About It

#Kate Upton
Senior Editor
12.03.14 8 Comments

Professional good looking person Kate Upton and her boyfriend, Justin Verlander, attended yesterday’s Cleveland Cavaliers game. Justin Verlander of course pitches for the Detroit Tigers and Upton is from Michigan. So thanks for attending all those Pistons game you guys! Bandwagon bastards.

But I digress.

At one point during the night, Upton and Verlander were featured on the Kiss Cam. That’s when the Cavaliers mascot swooped in to get some and totally “ear-blocked” Justin Verlander.

By the way, “ear-blocked” is patent pending. Don’t steal it.

Aside from all that, something’s been bothering me about these two. Like, how do they not have a power couple nickname? We’ve had Bennifer, Brangelina, TomKat, Wozilroy and a whole host of other ones I can’t remember right now. But nothing for arguably the hottest couple in sports? Pssh, let’s change that.

Here are my suggestions:

Jupton
Justin Upton
JVK
‘K’-Upton
V-Kate
Jate

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kate Upton
TAGSJUSTIN VERLANDERKATE UPTONPOWER COUPLES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP