This New Big Ten Logo Sucks

It’s official: I’m done apologizing for the Big Ten. Because this new logo for the NCAA’s Big Ten conference is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. If that logo was my newborn child, I would drown it in the bathtub and not even bother to make it look like an accident, because no jury would convict me for ridding the earth of something so irredeemable. And since the design came from a firm known as Pentagram, it’s clearly the work of Satan.

“The new Big Ten logo provides a contemporary identifying mark unifying 12 outstanding institutions,” said [ Big Ten Commissioner Jim] Delany. “It conveys some elements from the past while simultaneously introducing new features. We think the new logo is fun and has something for everyone.” –BTN., via Midwest Sports Fans.

You are wrong. That logo is not fun. It is sad. It will scare children. It will cause political unrest in many sub-Saharan African nations. It makes me want to abandon hope for our world. These are all just nice ways of saying that I really, really hate it.

Oh, and the league as also named their new divisions. Leaders and Legends?! Someone please kill me.