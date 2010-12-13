This New Big Ten Logo Sucks

It’s official: I’m done apologizing for the Big Ten. Because this new logo for the NCAA’s Big Ten conference is the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen. If that logo was my newborn child, I would drown it in the bathtub and not even bother to make it look like an accident, because no jury would convict me for ridding the earth of something so irredeemable. And since the design came from a firm known as Pentagram, it’s clearly the work of Satan.
“The new Big Ten logo provides a contemporary identifying mark unifying 12 outstanding institutions,” said [ Big Ten Commissioner Jim] Delany. “It conveys some elements from the past while simultaneously introducing new features. We think the new logo is fun and has something for everyone.”
You are wrong. That logo is not fun. It is sad. It will scare children. It will cause political unrest in many sub-Saharan African nations. It makes me want to abandon hope for our world. These are all just nice ways of saying that I really, really hate it.
Oh, and the league as also named their new divisions. Leaders and Legends?! Someone please kill me.
How is that logo “fun” and why is the “I” in the shape of a “1”?
They should lose their automatic BCS bowl bid for that shit show.
As both an Ohio State fan and a graphic designer, I will now shoot myself in the fucking face.
@ UU: The “I” in the shape of a “1″ and the “G” is suggestive of a “0” to further allude to “10” in the conference name. (Note, the “G” easily could be made into a “6” for when the Big Ten inevitably grows to a 16-team megaconference.
Although it isn’t particularly innovative or “fresh”, I don’t have a problem with logo. The division names on the other hand, ugh….
@MCH, thanks. And yes those division names are terrible.
As always, I side with M.C. Hammer on this one.
The logo doesn’t do much for me one way or the other, but good God, “Leaders and Legends” sounds like a documentary show on VH1.
Being a leader or legend will salve the yearly skullscrewing the conference champ usually receives from the SEC.
I see Punte more as a legend than a leader.
Well unless they can jettison Michigan they might need to change it to “Leaders, Legends, And Losers”. Goddamn, that is funny stuff right there.
They actually paid a firm to come up with that?
Cripes, looks like something I could’ve made in elementary school art class with those badass markers that smelled like fruit and what not.
Really buried the lede there. The logo is boring at best, but the division names are utterly retarded.
I’m a graphic art & animation graduate from MN and that has to be one of the dumbest & most irrelevant logos I’ve ever laid my eyes upon. It takes a lot of people, putting their non-artistic eyes into the same pot to form an image like that. Dang. And I can’t decide if the logo or the division names are worse…Yikes!
Take a look at the PAC 10/12’s. A kindergartner could have done this one. It’s amateurish and irrelevant. Blech.
Hey Jim! Here is a simple elucidation to your self created problem:
-Realign the conference in order to maintain the inter-divisional rivalries, IE: Ohio State/Michigan, Wisconsin/Minnesota, Northwestern/Illinois, ETC.
This is lucid thinking, because not only will there be divisional rivalry among the schools during season play, but there will be a split among the Big Ten Conference as a whole, when the Championship Game is played at the end of the year. It would almost be like an annual civil war, pinning east vs west.
Then name the Divisions (simple enough) West and East…or if you want to have a little “fun”, name the geographically WEST Schools the PLAINS DIVISION: (Illinois, Northwestern, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska-also makes sense given the fact most of the land in these schools are considered plain topography). Then name the EAST Schools the LAKE DIVISION: (Indiana, Purdue, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State-that too makes well rounded sense, as most of these states are bordered by one great lake or another!)
Your logo: BIG (a very small “XII” in this spot) TEN. Besides, roman numerals are universal and thus, cannot be claimed by any specific conference.
There! I solved your problem!
Matt in Iowa.
For someone who has an ugly *ss web site, I don’t get how you’re in a position to say what’s ugly. You’ve been looking at too many porn sites and expect everything to look like them.