This Seahawks Fan Got An Awesome Christmas Surprise From The Team

This video is just wonderful on so many levels. From the kid in the Batman shirt, to the emotional Seahawks fan to the OH MY GOD, that dog is huge. Seriously, what are you feeding that thing? Wait, is that one of those panda-dogs I’ve been hearing about?

Anyway, long story short, this guy met Robert Turbin’s girlfriend before a game and yada, yada, yada, she got the whole team to sign a helmet for him. It’s basically football fan nirvana.