This Seahawks Fan Got An Awesome Christmas Surprise From The Team

#Seattle Seahawks #Viral Videos
12.24.14 4 years ago 6 Comments

This video is just wonderful on so many levels. From the kid in the Batman shirt, to the emotional Seahawks fan to the OH MY GOD, that dog is huge. Seriously, what are you feeding that thing? Wait, is that one of those panda-dogs I’ve been hearing about?

Anyway, long story short, this guy met Robert Turbin’s girlfriend before a game and yada, yada, yada, she got the whole team to sign a helmet for him. It’s basically football fan nirvana.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Seattle Seahawks#Viral Videos
TAGSFAN VIDEOSSEATTLE SEAHAWKSViral Videos

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 22 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP