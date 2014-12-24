This Seahawks Fan Got An Awesome Christmas Surprise From The Team

This video is just wonderful on so many levels. From the kid in the Batman shirt, to the emotional Seahawks fan to the OH MY GOD, that dog is huge. Seriously, what are you feeding that thing? Wait, is that one of those panda-dogs I’ve been hearing about?
Anyway, long story short, this guy met Robert Turbin’s girlfriend before a game and yada, yada, yada, she got the whole team to sign a helmet for him. It’s basically football fan nirvana.
Aww, that was pretty great that he coOH MY GOD LOOK AT THAT DOG! IT’S HUGE! IT LOOKS LIKE ONE OF THE MINI COLOSSI! HE MIGHT EAT THE HELMET! CAPS LOCK!
I had to double take. I have the exact same dog. It’s a blue merle Great Dane. You don’t see that coloring very often.
This man is an absolute saint for the patience he displays while his son ineptly handles a pair of scissors.
I like to believe that the box was initially full of super bowl championship apparel, but in the time it took for the kid to cut through some damn tape, the football gods were able to intervene.
The guy was thinking: “Stay cool, stay cool, we don’t want to snap because we want this to go viral. L’il Jimmy IS TAKING SO LONG! GAH! I JUST WANT WHAT’S IN THE BOX!”
