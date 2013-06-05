This Week In YouTube Commenter Outrage: James Kingston Dangled From A 250FT Crane

This is James Kingston. In an incredible display of strength, agility and testicular fortitude, Kingston scaled a construction crane on a building site in Southampton without a harness, dangled from it and recorded the entire thing. On top of that, the guy is a walking Pinterest wall and says stuff like this:
“I wasn’t scared. You can’t afford to be scared when you’re hanging by your fingertips. I did it for the adventure.
“Life’s too short to be sat around worrying about your future. You have no time to waste!
“I didn’t go up there to die. I went up there to live.” (via The Sun)
Here’s the amazing video. While you’re watching, try to find 1,000 problems with it, because YouTube’s response follows.
Pretty straight-forward, right? Well, complaint number one comes from the “who cares if you didn’t kill yourself, you COULD HAVE” specialist:
It was fake anyway.
Also, it accomplished nothing!
…and he only did it to get attention.
(which, uh, seems like a pretty obvious thing to post on a YouTube video someone uploaded about a stunt they pulled, but whatever.)
Won’t somebody think of the children?
And then, words stop making sense.
Let that be a lesson to you, folks: Do not ever do anything.
While I’m impressed by the guy’s ballsiness, I can’t help but think about the people that would have to clean his corpse up if he slipped.
Was thinking of posting a video on Youtube…now..not so much. :/
What no references to Hitler? Come on YouTube you’re better than this.
Also why is everyone so angry? He’s just revealing another portion of his map. If the video would have kept playing you would have seen him land safely into a haystack.
I hope whomever speaks at his eulogy remembers some of his more choice quotes.
How has no one made a George Michael exercise Arrested Development joke? That’s his favorite exercise!
So he didn’t died?
He are lived!
It’s true. He am still liveing.
I happy am.
I know complaining about grammar in YouTube comments is like complaining about the sky being blue, but it is impossible for me to express the rage that wells up inside when someone types “could of”, “should of”, or “would of”. Misspellings I can overlook, why is it so hard for these people to look at what they’re tying and think, “Wait, that’s not right, I should learn what a fucking contraction is”.
Sorry, just had to share that. Carry on discussing this man’s interpretation of a No Fear shirt.
This is how I live most of my life. It’s painful.
I feel a little cheated that the video doesn’t show him pushing himself back up in a Herculean feat of strength.
So, this video made me think two things:
a) Go Pro cameras are so fucking awesome. I mean, I know this form thousands of other Go Pro videos posted to the web, but every time I see a new one I think, fuck, the shots are beautiful and, for the most part, there’s no looking-through-the-lens or focusing or anything.
b) Kids in Soviet Russia give zero fucks about this video because they’ve be doing the whole hanging-off-stupidly-high-shit since for years now. Also, they’re drunk on bootleg potato and petrol vodka.
because it’s there
The segments of third-person view (0:52, 2:00), during which he does not appear to have a camera on, really weird it out for me. If there was no one there with him, then he planted the camera, then retraced his steps (or re-did his double -> single-arm hang … holy shizite). Something doesn’t sit right.
I’m thinking two go-pros: one he planted, one he’s wearing.
“Funny, she doesn’t look like she’s in the kitchen…”