This Week In YouTube Commenter Outrage: James Kingston Dangled From A 250FT Crane

#YouTube
Pro Wrestling Editor
06.05.13 18 Comments

This is James Kingston. In an incredible display of strength, agility and testicular fortitude, Kingston scaled a construction crane on a building site in Southampton without a harness, dangled from it and recorded the entire thing. On top of that, the guy is a walking Pinterest wall and says stuff like this:

“I wasn’t scared. You can’t afford to be scared when you’re hanging by your fingertips. I did it for the adventure.

“Life’s too short to be sat around worrying about your future. You have no time to waste!

“I didn’t go up there to die. I went up there to live.” (via The Sun)

Here’s the amazing video. While you’re watching, try to find 1,000 problems with it, because YouTube’s response follows.

Pretty straight-forward, right? Well, complaint number one comes from the “who cares if you didn’t kill yourself, you COULD HAVE” specialist:

james-kingston-complaint1

It was fake anyway.

james-kingston-complaint2

Also, it accomplished nothing!

james-kingston-complaint3

…and he only did it to get attention.

james-kingston-complaint4

(which, uh, seems like a pretty obvious thing to post on a YouTube video someone uploaded about a stunt they pulled, but whatever.)

Won’t somebody think of the children?

james-kingston-complaint5

And then, words stop making sense.

james-kingston-complaint6

james-kingston-complaint7

Let that be a lesson to you, folks: Do not ever do anything.

TOPICS#YouTube
TAGSCLIMBINGCRAZY STUNTSJAMES KINGSTONSTUNTSTHIS WEEK IN YOUTUBE COMMENTER OUTRAGEyoutube

