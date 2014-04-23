This Young Baseball Fan Really Can’t Believe He Got A Foul Ball

We’re not even a month into the 2014 Major League Baseball season, but we’ve already reached one of the favorite talking points of sports blogs everywhere – what to do with a foul ball if you’re an adult. Normally, I’d link to several different sites to pay tribute to their hot sports takes and humorous anecdotes, but I’ll save us all some time and effort and just link you to Will Leitch’s extensive essay on foul ball etiquette and the obligations of the adult sports fan. Basically, enjoy your accomplishment and then give the ball to a kid* and make his day a whole lot better.
This guy earned a ton of bonus points at last night’s Colorado Rockies win, when he caught a foul ball and celebrated with his friends, but then offered up his prize to the young fan behind him. I think the kid definitely hammed it up a little more than he needed to, but it’s still always fun to see a great reaction like this.
*Or don’t, I’m not the boss of you.
Call me cynical, but that kid’s reaction seemed sarcastic.
I am cynical.
I have been to a ton of baseball games over the years and have never come close to catching a homer or foul ball. If one ever does come right to me I am leaving with it. The children of strangers around me can eat shit. Im not saying that I would bump some kid out of my way. I am just saying that if one comes right to me after all the years I am not giving it away.
Catching a foul/homer is the only fun part. 2 minutes after it happened, its just a baseball to you, its going to kick around your house until it ends up in a dusty storage container or that grab bag of sporting equiptment in your garage.
If you give it to a kid, it is gold, and it remains gold, and it probably gets its own case, or a nice stand from woodshop, and it beams light onto him every day he sees it.
One of the funniest moments I’ve seen was at an Orioles home game…
I was sitting in the left-field, lower level behind a huge group of asian teenagers who must’ve been on a field trip. Around the third or fourth inning, the entire group gets up and heads to the concourse leaving one kid sitting there by himself. Sure enough, the opposing team belts one right to this kid for the home run. The kid catches it, holding it up for everyone to see, elated at catching a home run ball. The crowd starts chanting to throw it back since it was the opposing team that hit it. The kid is torn between givng in to peer pressure and holding that souvenir. After seven or ten seconds of internal strife (which you could clearly see on this face), the kid hauls back and throws it back onto the field and the crowd goes nuts applauding.
As the inning progresses, the group comes back to their seats where the kid tells them of how he caught a home run ball. Every single person he told in that group looked at him like he had three heads and told him he was lying and that if he did catch it, he would still have the ball.
The kid ended up with nothing and looked like a liar in front of all his friends.