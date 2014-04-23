This Young Baseball Fan Really Can’t Believe He Got A Foul Ball

#Baseball
Senior Writer
04.22.14 4 Comments

We’re not even a month into the 2014 Major League Baseball season, but we’ve already reached one of the favorite talking points of sports blogs everywhere – what to do with a foul ball if you’re an adult. Normally, I’d link to several different sites to pay tribute to their hot sports takes and humorous anecdotes, but I’ll save us all some time and effort and just link you to Will Leitch’s extensive essay on foul ball etiquette and the obligations of the adult sports fan. Basically, enjoy your accomplishment and then give the ball to a kid* and make his day a whole lot better.

This guy earned a ton of bonus points at last night’s Colorado Rockies win, when he caught a foul ball and celebrated with his friends, but then offered up his prize to the young fan behind him. I think the kid definitely hammed it up a little more than he needed to, but it’s still always fun to see a great reaction like this.

*Or don’t, I’m not the boss of you.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Baseball
TAGSBaseball

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP