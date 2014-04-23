This Young Baseball Fan Really Can’t Believe He Got A Foul Ball

We’re not even a month into the 2014 Major League Baseball season, but we’ve already reached one of the favorite talking points of sports blogs everywhere – what to do with a foul ball if you’re an adult. Normally, I’d link to several different sites to pay tribute to their hot sports takes and humorous anecdotes, but I’ll save us all some time and effort and just link you to Will Leitch’s extensive essay on foul ball etiquette and the obligations of the adult sports fan. Basically, enjoy your accomplishment and then give the ball to a kid* and make his day a whole lot better.

This guy earned a ton of bonus points at last night’s Colorado Rockies win, when he caught a foul ball and celebrated with his friends, but then offered up his prize to the young fan behind him. I think the kid definitely hammed it up a little more than he needed to, but it’s still always fun to see a great reaction like this.

Your browser does not support iframes.

*Or don’t, I’m not the boss of you.