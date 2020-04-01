The sports world is on hold right now aside from a few exceptions, mostly involving the expansion of eSports into the mainstream sports landscape. With many states invoking shelter-in-place policies and some cities extending cancellations of public events well into May and even June, the return of live sports as we are accustomed to likely won’t happen anytime soon.

The various sports leagues are exploring all of their various options, with the NBA looking into the possibility of a quarantine league with every team in a centralized location. In the world of golf, they’ve cancelled or postponed a number of events, with majors like the Masters hopeful to be played later this fall. In the meantime, two of the sports titans, Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson, are working out a way to put on a rematch of their one-on-one match play contest from 2018 that Phil won on the 22nd hole in Las Vegas.

Robert Lusetich was the first to report negotiations for a rematch was taking place, with Tom Brady and Peyton Manning joining in the fun this time. CNBC’s Jabari Young confirmed and offered more details.

Hearing Tiger v Phil II might indeed be happening as a PPV event but that the caveat is that each will have a partner. Two names being mentioned? Tom Brady and Peyton Manning. — Robert Lusetich (@RobertLusetich) March 30, 2020

NFL icons Tom Brady and Peyton Manning will join superstars Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson in a golf match organized by AT&T’s WarnerMedia and the PGA Tour, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed to CNBC. The match pitting Mickelson-Brady against Woods-Manning would be a rare sporting event in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, which has spurred game cancellations and suspensions across professional sports.

Young indicates the match would benefit charity and provide relief in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, and that the match would not be on PPV but would be broadcast on TNT or one of WarnerMedia’s other TV properties — the first edition was on PPV via B/R Live. The match would not have fans present and those broadcasting the match would participate in appropriate social distancing, with Charles Barkley possibly involved on commentary from a remote location.

The biggest current holdup on an announcement of the event is PGA Tour approval, as ESPN’s Bob Harig notes they have to get the blessing of the Tour to move forward on any such event and, as of now, that has not come through. The Tour did confirm discussions are and have been ongoing, but as of now nothing is official. Where they can do it — given that we do not know where the coronavirus outbreak will be peaking and falling in May at this time — and other logistics also must be figured out, but it seems there’s some determination to make this happen and bring in a pair of legendary quarterbacks to spice things up further, this time to benefit charity.