A game between the Cleveland Guardians and the Chicago White Sox on Saturday night saw two of its most high-profile players, Jose Ramirez and Tim Anderson, get ejected for a fight. Ramirez slid into second, got tagged out by Anderson in a way that he did not appreciate and confronted him, which led to Anderson dropping his gloves and the two squaring up.

Both players swung at one another, but only Ramirez connected, as he landed a right hand that sent Anderson to the ground despite being held back by White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech. The pair were ejected, and on Monday afternoon, we learned the punishments they’ll face from Major League Baseball. Despite being on the receiving end of one hell of a right hand, Jesse Rogers of ESPN reports that Anderson got the longest suspension, as he’ll end up missing six games. Ramirez will miss three, while a handful of other individuals received 1-game suspensions.

News: Tim Anderson suspended 6 games, Jose Ramirez 3 and Emmanuel Clase 1 game for their part in Saturdays brawl between the White Sox and Guardians, sources tell ESPN. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 7, 2023

Also: Francona, Grifol and Sarbaugh are all suspended a game. All incur fines including Kopech and Arias. — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) August 7, 2023

MLB went on to announce the suspensions, with Jayson Stark of The Athletic bringing word that Anderson and Ramirez are appealing.

MLB announces suspensions and fines from the White Sox-Guardians fight. 6 games for Tim Anderson. 3 games for Jose Ramirez. Both are appealing. pic.twitter.com/HsrmzwsXQk — Jayson Stark (@jaysonst) August 7, 2023

While it’s unclear exactly why Anderson, who got punched and hit the deck, got a longer suspension than Ramirez, who threw the punch, it stands to reason that the league is giving him a few extra games for escalating all of this.