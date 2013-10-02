Today In Classy MMA News: Somebody Paid $300 For Bec Hyatt’s Used Underwear

Invicta Fighting Championships strawweight fighter Bec Hyatt has taken advantage of what we in the business call “holy shit, Internet guys” and earned a cool AU $340 by putting the underwear she wore during her Invicta 6 weigh-in on eBay. That comes out to about $318 U.S., if you need it put into perspective. Don’t worry though, dude got his money’s worth — it also comes with a small t-shirt.
Here are the underpants in action:
And here’s the damage from the auction itself, just after it finished:
A couple of points of clarification:
1. I certainly don’t fault Bec Hyatt for doing this, and I totally understand. She’s not exactly pulling in Ronda Rousey money (or Ronda Rousey Insureon endorsement money), so turning over your gear — or in this case, the clothes you wore before you even put ON your gear — is an easy way to pop a couple hundred bucks from a collector. Sorry, autocorrect got me there. An easy way to pop a couple hundred bucks from a creep. You do what you’ve gotta do.
2. Are there any ladies out there who’d drop $318 to own a pair of Jon Jones’ underoos? Could Chael Sonnen earn a few thousand extra bucks a year if he sold jock straps on eBay? I kinda want to live in a world where Brock Lesnar misses a mortgage payment and has to fall back on his cheesecake underwear savings.
3. I personally think Bec Hyatt is foxy, and would absolutely by her kangaroo shirt to support her. You know, assuming she didn’t cram it between her butt cheeks first.
Best $300 I’ve ever spent. They ride up a bit in the back though.
Bec Hyatt’s rad, I own her first Americana t-shirt, will probably get the ‘roo-themed one, but jeeeeeez, selling underpants to weirdos on the internet sounds like the worst thing.
Things being crammed in between butt cheeks is a bad thing now?
It is when you’re buying them secondhand.
I’ll admit the appeal goes down when you’re neither the original crammer or cramee.
Don’t tell the drug smugglers that!
Look, I’m going to marry Brittney Palmer one day. I think that’s a given. But would I spend $300 on her underwear? Wait, let’s start over…
/Googles Brittney Palmer.
Huh. Think I’ll start watching UFC.