New England Patriots quarterback, and friend to Trump, Tom Brady is at it again, folks. The sports person that has earned nearly a quarter-billion dollars in NFL salary and has recently entered into the world of magic pajamas has found yet another route for extracting money from his fans — an insanely priced autographed session.
TMZ has the details of this thing:
Basically, you tell the company what you want signed and TB12 will sign it.
Footballs — $1,000 each
Autographed photo — $850
Patriots mini-helmet — $900
Tom Brady “game day” style jersey — $1,200
Want him to add the words “5X SB CHAMP”? … that’ll be an extra $400.
He’ll also add a 20 character personalization for an additional $500.
or you know, just go to the stadium and get him to sign when he’s coming in or leaving.
That is ridiculous … he is ridiculous….
So will it be half price if the ball is FLAT?
lol “I’m just a positive person.”
Dude is such a twat.
Sounds like someone’s jelly