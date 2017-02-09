New England Patriots quarterback, and friend to Trump, Tom Brady is at it again, folks. The sports person that has earned nearly a quarter-billion dollars in NFL salary and has recently entered into the world of magic pajamas has found yet another route for extracting money from his fans — an insanely priced autographed session.

TMZ has the details of this thing:

Basically, you tell the company what you want signed and TB12 will sign it.

Footballs — $1,000 each

Autographed photo — $850

Patriots mini-helmet — $900

Tom Brady “game day” style jersey — $1,200

Want him to add the words “5X SB CHAMP”? … that’ll be an extra $400.

He’ll also add a 20 character personalization for an additional $500.