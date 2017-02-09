Tom Brady Is Charging Ridiculous Amounts Of Money To Have Him Sign Stuff

#New England Patriots #Tom Brady
02.09.17 1 year ago 4 Comments

Getty Image

New England Patriots quarterback, and friend to Trump, Tom Brady is at it again, folks. The sports person that has earned nearly a quarter-billion dollars in NFL salary and has recently entered into the world of magic pajamas has found yet another route for extracting money from his fans — an insanely priced autographed session.

TMZ has the details of this thing:

Basically, you tell the company what you want signed and TB12 will sign it.

Footballs — $1,000 each
Autographed photo — $850
Patriots mini-helmet — $900
Tom Brady “game day” style jersey — $1,200

Want him to add the words “5X SB CHAMP”? … that’ll be an extra $400.

He’ll also add a 20 character personalization for an additional $500.

Around The Web

TOPICS#New England Patriots#Tom Brady
TAGSautographsfascismNew England PatriotsTOM BRADY

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 10 mins ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP