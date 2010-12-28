Toronto, Buffalo Build Bloody Rivalry

Sports have given us so many great rivalries of blood lust over the years – the Yankees and Red Sox, the Maple Leafs and Canadiens, Ohio State and Michigan, Stone Cold and Triple H, Tiger and Elin – and now we can add the Toronto Rock and Buffalo Bandits. This video has made the rounds, but the Rock and Bandits played in a National Lacrosse League exhibition game a few weeks back, when orderly competition turned into a chaotic nightmare of bruised faces and bloodied Under Armour. Sorry, I’m also trying to pitch this as a 30 on 30.

The video finally popped up last week, but this isn’t the first time that the Rock and Bandits exchanged ill tidings and raised fists, as the teams brawled in a regular season matchup earlier this year. It’s a pity, because so many kids go to these games, aspiring to be professional lacrosse players. The fighting isn’t a pity, as much as these kids chasing a future of not getting paid.

Video of the recent skirmish, as well as some past NLL tussles and mishaps after the jump…