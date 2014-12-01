The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Did Something Inappropriate On TV And He’s Super Sorry About It

Hello, good morning everyone. If you went to sleep early last night, you likely missed this moment from Sunday Night Football. A moment which will live in infamy. The viewing audience was suddenly and deliberately attacked with a jerkoff motion by Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce later tried to explain his actions in a tweet, saying the motion was directed at Von Miller of the Denver Broncos

And then he deleted that.

Sorry for that last tweet… I felt as if I had to clarify my doing, forgot I couldn't express myself on here. — Travis Kelce (@tkelce) December 1, 2014

So just to review, Travis Kelce jacked it, sprayed it everywhere, said it was intended for someone else, then apologized. Yeah, I’ve seen that porn before.

