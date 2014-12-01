The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Did Something Inappropriate On TV And He’s Super Sorry About It

#Kansas City Chiefs #GIFs
Senior Editor
12.01.14 3 Comments

Hello, good morning everyone. If you went to sleep early last night, you likely missed this moment from Sunday Night Football. A moment which will live in infamy. The viewing audience was suddenly and deliberately attacked with a jerkoff motion by Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kelce later tried to explain his actions in a tweet, saying the motion was directed at Von Miller of the Denver Broncos

And then he deleted that.

So just to review, Travis Kelce jacked it, sprayed it everywhere, said it was intended for someone else, then apologized. Yeah, I’ve seen that porn before.

Vine via Eric Stangel

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kansas City Chiefs#GIFs
TAGSDENVER BRONCOSgifsKANSAS CITY CHIEFSTravis Kelcevines

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP