The Chiefs’ Travis Kelce Did Something Inappropriate On TV And He’s Super Sorry About It

Hello, good morning everyone. If you went to sleep early last night, you likely missed this moment from Sunday Night Football. A moment which will live in infamy. The viewing audience was suddenly and deliberately attacked with a jerkoff motion by Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs.
Kelce later tried to explain his actions in a tweet, saying the motion was directed at Von Miller of the Denver Broncos
And then he deleted that.
So just to review, Travis Kelce jacked it, sprayed it everywhere, said it was intended for someone else, then apologized. Yeah, I’ve seen that porn before.
Vine via Eric Stangel
That was the only offensive thing the Chiefs did last night
I saw that and didn’t even understand why he was doing it since the call went KC’s way, and now I am even more confused. So Kelce likes to splooge on guys faces? Is this his way of coming out of the closet?
Is the ‘cheep shot’ a pun about Miller’s poultry business? Or is Kelce borderline illiterate?