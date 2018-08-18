Getty Image

Major League Baseball players are famous for suffering some of the silliest off-field injuries in all of sports. My personal favorite is former Detroit Tigers flamethrower Joel Zumaya getting hurt because he could not stop playing Guitar Hero, but the history of the sport is littered with dudes picking up knocks in weird ways.

One such example appeared to have happened recently when Cleveland Indians pitcher Trevor Bauer was expected to miss two or three starts for an injury. The only thing is the “report” of why he was injured was a joke by Michael Baumann of The Ringer that said Bauer claimed he was being treated for CIA nanites.

Trevor Bauer says that the doctors' timeline for his return is based on outdated mainstream medicine and he's begun a course of blood transfusions and colloidal silver to rid his body of CIA nanites. He anticipates missing two starts, three tops. — Michael Baumann (@MJ_Baumann) August 17, 2018

Now, this is an extremely silly tweet, especially because of, uh, Bauer’s takes on the liberal media slandering the President of the United States. Of course a deep state operation within the Central Intelligence Agency would want to take down a true patriot who just happens to pitch for the Cleveland Indians. In actuality, this is what happened to Bauer.