Presumed Top Pick Trevor Lawrence Declares For The 2021 NFL Draft

The long-presumed number one overall pick in the 2021 Draft is officially headed to the National Football League. In what might go down as the least surprising news of the century, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence announced his decision to make the jump to the pros on Wednesday morning in a video posted to his Twitter account.

Lawrence, whose career as the signal caller for the Tigers included a national championship and three consecutive trips to the College Football Playoff, made the announcement one day after finishing the runner-up for the 2020 Heisman Trophy. In the video, Lawrence thanked the program and its fans, saying that he hopes his legacy has nothing to do with his accomplishments on the gridion.

The former No. 1 recruit in the nation, Lawrence took over as the Tigers’ starting quarterback as a true freshman and only lost two games in his career. He is viewed as the best quarterback prospect since former Stanford and Indianapolis Colts standout Andrew Luck, and it would be a shock if he is not selected at the top of the 2021 Draft by the Jacksonville Jaguars. Draft prognosticators generally agree that he does not have a single glaring hole in his game — Lawrence has a strong, accurate arm, is very comfortable using his legs when necessary, can process the game at an elite level, and is viewed as a leader on and off the field.

For his career, Lawrence completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 10,098 yards with 90 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. Lawrence also punched it in 18 times on the ground, averaging 4.1 yards per carry as a runner.