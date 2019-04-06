The Tuxedo Winnie The Pooh Meme Is Perfect For Baseball

KnowYourMeme.com

Memes. We love ’em, don’t we folks?

The current meme of the moment is anything involving “Old Town Road,” the Lil Nas X hit that got some extra juice from a Billy Ray Cyrus-infused remix on Friday. That banjo-aided banger took the sports world by storm and even got Stephen A. Smith in on the act. But there are other memes out there, too, like fancier memes that are perfect for describing some of the odder things about baseball.

Enter Tuxedo Winnie the Pooh, a side-by-side meme that according to Know Your Meme is colloquially is known as A Fellow Man of Culture, as well. The four-image meme takes one concept and puts it next to an image of Pooh in an armchair, followed by a fancier concept next to a Photoshopped image of the Hundred Acre Woods’ most love-able bear in a tuxedo, looking quite pleased with himself.

The meme generated some serious interest online over the last week, and on Friday, the Major League Baseball account @Cut4 sent out a meme about walks that was very clever.