Daniel Cormier Knocked Out Stipe Miocic To Become Double Champ At UFC 226

#MMA #UFC
07.08.18 1 hour ago

UFC

While it never quite hit the superfight status the UFC tried to give to it, the champ vs. champ fight between light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic was a quick and violent affair at UFC 226 worth the price of admission.

After an absolute snoozer in the co-main between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, Cormier and Miocic went right to war, with Cormier catching Miocic with a huge right hook in the clinch that dropped Miocic. Cormier swarmed with ground and pound, forcing the ref to step in and stop things. Miocic was not impressed and actually shoved the ref, but he was done and only taking more damage.

Around The Web

TOPICS#MMA#UFC
TAGSDANIEL CORMIERMMASTIPE MIOCICUFCUFC 226

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 2 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 3 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 5 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 5 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 6 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP