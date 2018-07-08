UFC

While it never quite hit the superfight status the UFC tried to give to it, the champ vs. champ fight between light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier and heavyweight champ Stipe Miocic was a quick and violent affair at UFC 226 worth the price of admission.

After an absolute snoozer in the co-main between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis, Cormier and Miocic went right to war, with Cormier catching Miocic with a huge right hook in the clinch that dropped Miocic. Cormier swarmed with ground and pound, forcing the ref to step in and stop things. Miocic was not impressed and actually shoved the ref, but he was done and only taking more damage.