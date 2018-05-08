The UFC Has Signed A Huge New Broadcast Deal With ESPN

USA TODAY Sports

For the last seven years, FOX has been the official broadcast home for the UFC, splitting events between their FOX Sports channels and occasional shows on Big FOX. But all that is coming to an end this year, and for months the industry has speculated on where the UFC might land. Now we know: Variety has announced the UFC has struck an extensive distribution deal with ESPN.

The deal includes 15 events a year to be broadcast on ESPN+, ESPN’s new digital streaming service. In addition to that, it sounds like a bunch of shoulder programming will make its way onto ESPN channels as well. A new 30 minute ‘Countdown’ type show will be produced and aired on ESPN to promote upcoming PPV events, and we wouldn’t be surprised if you start seeing loads of UFC Knockouts and UFC Unleashed type shows filling in the many dead slots on ESPN’s Ocho-like slate of cable channels.

According to Variety, ESPN will air “hundreds of hours of UFC library programming and re-airs of current UFC PPV events” across its cable networks and digital outlets.” That’s some pretty deep integration. How deep? It sounds like ESPN+ will be integrating the UFC’s Netflix style Fight Pass into their service, to be made available to ESPN+ subscribers for an extra cost.