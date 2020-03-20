ESPN Will Air UFC’s Greatest Fights All Day On Saturday

As ESPN looks to continue filling its television time while the sports world is shutdown due to the COVID-19 outbreak, UFC will take over the airwaves all day Saturday with some of the best fights in the promotion’s history.

Saturday’s UFC extravaganza will start at 12 p.m. ET with four spectacular fights: Robbie Lawler’s war with Rory MacDonald from 2015, Mauricio Rua squaring off against Dan Henderson in 2011, followed by the first and second Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz fights in 2016.

The afternoon continues with Henry Cejudo’s coming out party in a 2018 flyweight title fight with Demetrious Johnson at 3 p.m. ET, followed by back-to-back flashbacks of McGregor-Diaz and McGregor-Diaz II. The evening slate kicks off at 5 p.m. with Jon Jones’ toughest challenge to that point in his career with a showdown against Alexander Gustafsson from 2013.

After a replay of the Rua-Henderson fight, Israel Adesanya 2019 bout against Kelvin Gastelum will air, followed by McGregor’s explosive fight with Khabib Nurmagomedov from 2018. To finish off the evening, UFC 244 will be shown in its entirety at 8 p.m. ET, concluding with the controversial finish to Jorge Masvidal’s fight against Nate Diaz.

The scheduling announcement comes on the heels of the UFC postponing three fight cards (March 21, March 28, and April 11), while maintaining the biggest upcoming bout — Nurmagomedov’s lightweight showdown with Tony Ferguson on April 18 — will go on as planned.