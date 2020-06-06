UFC’s ‘Fight Island’ Location Has Reportedly Been Revealed

Although the UFC is plugging back along with fights being hosted in Florida and Las Vegas, UFC president Dana White is expected to move forward with “Fight Island” beginning on June 27. And while the location has for the most part remained a mystery, Marcelo Russio from Combate is reporting the location is Abu Dhabi, in the United Arab Emirates.

https://twitter.com/MarceloRussio/status/1269295230492258306

With flights still restricted coming into the United States due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, White’s move to Abu Dhabi opens up more opportunities for international fighters to continue competing. White previously laid out a plan to host fights every week from Fight Island, flying in international fighters on private planes and ensuring rigorous COVID-19 testing.

The UFC last hosted an event in Abu Dhabi when UFC lightweight champion defeated Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 in September of 2019. While the story doesn’t note where exactly Fight Island will take place, Bloody Elbow notes one possibility is Yas Island, where the UFC could hold an open-air arena event with a 25,000 person capacity.

The June 25 card has not been announced as of this writing, but Dan Hooker is expected to face off against Dustin Poirier in the main event, while Aspen Ladd battles Sara McMann in the undercard, per MMA Junkie.