UFC Fight Night 57 Live Discussion – Who Gets Another Shot At Aldo?

Hey fight friends! Bellator’s season is done and World Series of Fighting has a mysterious schedule, so it’s pretty much just UFC for the end of the year!
SATURDAY
This Saturday in Austin, Texas, we have a snazzy UFC Fight Night card. Everything starts on Fight Pass at 7:00 PM ET. Super-hyped prospect Doo Ho Choi is making his debut, as is strawweight Paige Van Zant, who couldn’t be on TUF 20 because she’s only 20 and everyone has to be of legal drinking age.
The regular prelims will be on Fox Sports One at 8:00 PM ET. The Thugjitsu Master, Yves Edwards is fighting, and that’s always fun stuff in my book. Middleweight Luke Barnatt is also on this portion of the card, and the people’s main event will feature Dagestani Knuckle Game Cartel member Ruslan Magomedov.
The main card stays on Fox Sports One and kicks off at 10:00 PM with Matt Wiman taking on Isaac Vallie-Flagg. There’s also going to be a rad flyweight contest between up and comer Dustin Ortiz and Joseph Benavidez. One of the really good fights I’m looking forward to is the co-main event, which is a lightweight contest between Bobby Green and Edson Barboza.
The main event is a featherweight bout between #3 Frankie “The Answer” Edgar and #2 Cub Swanson. This should also be a great fight, and honestly, the winner of this should get the next title shot against Jose Aldo.
Things look good, fight friends. I will actually be at the fights (With a seat in prime hat-stealing range!), so be nice for Burnsy in the comments!
Frankie Edgar just put on a clinic for five rounds and then pulled off the latest finish in UFC history with a last second submission. Unbelievable.
That was a pretty great night of free fights, and y’all are the best. I’m sleepy.
Holy crap; what an animal.
Well that was a fun stand-up for Cub while it lasted.
Swanson’s gotta be running on fumes at this point.
With one working eyeball.
This fight is all sorts of fun.
What a surprise – Newark.
Edson Barboza gets the 30-27 trifecta UD for kicking Bobby “Dance Around and Run My Mouth” Green’s ass.
You know what you can’t pay me to do? Sit in a box while lions growl at me.
That could be arranged.
Needs to have catapults on the outside.
What if it’s a really big box?
Best buds!
Green is definitely a fighter who trains with the Diaz brothers.
This is a fight that is happening.
Yeah, keep taunting him, dickhead.
Hey Bobby, did that Edson kick affect you?
*Bobby shakes head no*
Hey Bobby, do you realize you’re losing this round, though?
*Bobby shakes head no*
Of course shade throwing Green trains with the Diaz brothers, of course.
Interlude
Hendricks looks like such a geek.
I would pay 49.99 to see Hendricks do a Latka impression.
Sandow’s gonna be elevated in the WWE hierarchy soon, thanks to his stunt double turn.
He looks like Damien Sandow’s Andy Kaufman impression.
Or vice versa!
That hair line
/this coming from a bald man
He could be Damien Sandow’s stunt double.
This NOS energy drink commercial is the weirdest Benjamin Button adaptation yet.
There are more fighters in the audience than the locker room. Why aren’t they sticking mics in their faces?
Dunno; they never have.
Chico Camus pulled off the very close split decision for his flyweight debut.
Don’t get too excited, Brad.
not
FIGHT OF THE NIGHT!
Pickett’s nose…
Why has there been 15 minutes of commercials?
Interlude.
Oliynyk makes his case for the Knockout of the Night with a cinder block to Rosholt’s chin. Just brutally wonderful.
The next fight will decide tonight’s winner, as we all picked Green and Edgar (Spilled picked Swanson, but he can’t win with his Main Card only diet). I’m the brave soul who picked Camus. I’m probably wrong.
His brain is still rattling around.
What’s left of it.
Right on the button as they say
Square on the jaw.
Heavyweights are the best.
HOLY GOD!
KNOCKOUT OF THE NIGHT!
Murder – Death – Kill
OH SHIT!
These dudes aren’t as crisp as the last dudes.
Oh man, that elbow looked painful.
Oh snap, Rosholt’s here to hurt someone.
A fighter actually answers the announcer’s question? Drink!
Keep reaching for the stars, Benavidez!
I love his response, too. “I was hoping we’d go to the ground so I can try new things, maybe breaking his arm with my leg, who knows?”
Joe B. dominated a pretty great fight between two ridiculously fast guys for the UD.
No way is Cain metro
Woooo!
Yeehaw!
Live Action!
Benavidez is like a little tornado. A really tiny tornado.
The smaller fighters have such great balance, as well as quickness and conditioning.
They should make these guys race horses to the octagon.
So much fighting left.
Seriously, JoeJuJitsu may be my favorite fighter. Tiny terror with the heart of a lion.
Cool story brah!
Handsome Matt takes the UD.
They are maintaining a gruelling pace.
Ike is just straight up, old-fashioned head hunting.
There was some sweet dirty boxing going on before it went to the ground.
Mmm… beans.