UFC Fight Night 57 Live Discussion – Who Gets Another Shot At Aldo?

Hey fight friends! Bellator’s season is done and World Series of Fighting has a mysterious schedule, so it’s pretty much just UFC for the end of the year!

SATURDAY

UFC Fight Night 57

This Saturday in Austin, Texas, we have a snazzy UFC Fight Night card. Everything starts on Fight Pass at 7:00 PM ET. Super-hyped prospect Doo Ho Choi is making his debut, as is strawweight Paige Van Zant, who couldn’t be on TUF 20 because she’s only 20 and everyone has to be of legal drinking age.

The regular prelims will be on Fox Sports One at 8:00 PM ET. The Thugjitsu Master, Yves Edwards is fighting, and that’s always fun stuff in my book. Middleweight Luke Barnatt is also on this portion of the card, and the people’s main event will feature Dagestani Knuckle Game Cartel member Ruslan Magomedov.

The main card stays on Fox Sports One and kicks off at 10:00 PM with Matt Wiman taking on Isaac Vallie-Flagg. There’s also going to be a rad flyweight contest between up and comer Dustin Ortiz and Joseph Benavidez. One of the really good fights I’m looking forward to is the co-main event, which is a lightweight contest between Bobby Green and Edson Barboza.

The main event is a featherweight bout between #3 Frankie “The Answer” Edgar and #2 Cub Swanson. This should also be a great fight, and honestly, the winner of this should get the next title shot against Jose Aldo.

Things look good, fight friends. I will actually be at the fights (With a seat in prime hat-stealing range!), so be nice for Burnsy in the comments!