For the first time in his career, Donald Cerrone is riding a three-fight losing streak. It’s an especially astonishing run considering Cowboy won 12 out of 13 fights leading up to his losses to Jorge Masvidal, Darren Till, and Robbie Lawler, but time defeats all men, and some think Cowboy’s busy fighting schedule has caught up to him.

But now he starts his 2018 slate clean with a dominating performance over Yancy Medeiros. The fight started quickly as expected, but the exchanges always went Cowboy’s way, with multi-shot combos rocking Medeiros and sending him to the mat multiple times before another combo rocked the Hawaiian and Herb Dean stepped in.