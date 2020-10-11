UFC’s KO Of The Year Is This Wild Kick By Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley might not be a household name in the world of mixed martial arts just yet, but his name will forever be tied to one of the most unbelievable knockouts ever during the prelims of UFC Fight Island 5. In just his second UFC fight, Buckley served Impa Kasanganay his first professional loss when he countered his ankle getting caught with a spinning back heel kick that caught Kasanganay square on the chin.

JOAQUIN BUCKLEY (+195) WITH THE CRAZIEST KO EVER 😱 🤯pic.twitter.com/0McOWRZ3YF — The Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) October 10, 2020

Kasanganay’s lights went out, his body went stiff and Buckley ended the night with his hand raised.

After the fight, Buckey acknowledged that his counter is something he practices in training.

“We drill to kill, but I never landed it in a fight before,” Buckley said, per MMA Fighting. “But he was coming hard, he had heavy pressure, so I said why not just throw it. And I got it, I landed.”

He got the knockout for sure, and he may have at least one of the UFC’s $50,000 bonuses for his incredible performance before the night is over.

After losing his first UFC fight in August by third-round knockout, Buckley bounced back in a big way to move his career record to 11-3. Kananganay made his way to the UFC after moving through Dana White’s Contender Series, earning his first Fight Night victory in late August.