Within about 10 seconds of USC’s decision to fire head football coach Clay Helton, Urban Meyer’s name seemed to shoot to the top of the list of potential candidates among college football fans who recall past rumors that linked him to the job. Meyer was given the chance to respond to those rumblings on Wednesday afternoon, and as he told the assembled media in Jacksonville, he has zero intention of leaving Florida for California.

#Jaguars HC Urban Meyer shoots down the USC rumors right away, “no way.” pic.twitter.com/I3LiWOtvF8 — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) September 15, 2021

“There’s no chance,” Meyer said about leaving for the Trojans. “I’m here, committed to trying and build the organization.”

The job opened up following the Jaguars’ 37-21 shellacking at the hands of the Houston Texans in Meyer’s debut as an NFL head coach. One of the most successful head coaches in the history of college football, Meyer opted to take on a new challenge this past offseason, but almost right away, reports have indicated some bumps in the road about his ability to lead an NFL franchise.

It would make plenty of sense why USC would want Meyer, who went 187-32 during his time as the college football coach with three national championships. And if he were to ever want to return to the college game, USC would give Meyer the sort of football-crazed university and talent base in recruiting that would let him thrive. But for now, it doesn’t seem like he has any interest in making that happen.