Getty Image

Captain Marvel and Captain America are back in the public eye well ahead of May’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Captain Marvel as the US Olympic ski team dons the iconic costumes of the superheroes for their runs in Pyeongchang.

Check out gold medal-winning ski legend Lindsey Vonn wearing Cap’s stars and stripes. Vonn is trying to get back on the winning track after injuries derailed much of her 2014 Olympic campaign.

Looking good as @CaptainAmerica, @lindseyvonn! 🌟 And a huge thanks to @spyderactive for these amazing suits. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/2aYrnNzoTg — U.S. Ski & Snowboard Team (@usskiteam) January 5, 2018