Captain Marvel and Captain America are back in the public eye well ahead of May’s Avengers: Infinity War and 2019’s Captain Marvel as the US Olympic ski team dons the iconic costumes of the superheroes for their runs in Pyeongchang.
Check out gold medal-winning ski legend Lindsey Vonn wearing Cap’s stars and stripes. Vonn is trying to get back on the winning track after injuries derailed much of her 2014 Olympic campaign.
seriously, why do they go all in on the cattle rancher/ cowboy look for US olympic teams? If you wanna pay tribute to the midwest have the team come in on motorized shopping carts wearing Kid Rock’s “Devil Without a Cause Tour ’99” t-shirts.