UPDATE: So, uh, about this: Kliff Kingsbury is apparently considering resigning as USC’s offensive coordinator to pursue NFL opportunities. This comes via a report by Pro Football Talk.

Blocked by A.D. Lynn Swann from interviewing for Jets and Cardinals head-coaching jobs, there's a chance USC offensive coordinator Kliff Kingbury will resign so that he can explore NFL opportunities. Story coming at PFT. — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) January 5, 2019

It would be a bit of a risk by Kingsbury, but as Mike Florio wrote, he has a rather low buyout that he could just pay to see what NFL teams have to offer.