The Utah Utes threw a major wrench in USC’s plan to make it to the College Football Playoff on Friday night. The Trojans needed a win in the Pac-12 championship game in order to secure a chance to play for a national title, but the Utes physically dominated them en route to a 47-24 drubbing that will send them to the Rose Bowl.

USC’s struggles in the game largely seemed to revolve around the fact that star quarterback Caleb Williams suffered an injury early in the game. Williams, the Heisman Trophy favorite, hurt his hamstring and stayed in the game, even though he was very obviously physically compromised.

It’s a tough way for Williams’ season to potentially end, but it is a little extra satisfying for the Utes. Coming into the game, Williams got “F*CK UTAH” painted on his nails. It’s not a new thing for him, but it was something that his opponents rallied around and, eventually, used as fuel to troll him.

The Utes’ quarterback, Cameron Rising, got asked about Williams’ nails after the game, and while he said that Williams could “do whatever you want,” it’s evident that it didn’t sit especially well with him.

Someone asked Cam Rising about Caleb Williams’ nails. “He had f*** Utah on there? That's cute. You know, you can do whatever you want, put whatever you want on your nails. I'm not, not gonna judge you for whatever you do, but yeah, I hope he liked it.” — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 3, 2022

Then, as he was walking out: “Can’t be paining that s*** on your nails.” Rising also said they took the hype around Williams and USC personally. — Paolo Uggetti (@PaoloUggetti) December 3, 2022

There is no word on what Williams’ availability will be for the Trojans’ bowl game.