Jeopardy! fans looking for any sort of heath update on host Alex Trebek’s battle with Stage IV pancreatic cancer got some good news from elsewhere in the syndicated game show world. Vanna White, who is currently filling in as host of Wheel of Fortune while Pat Sajak deals with his own health issues, says that Trebek is “doing good” with his second round of chemotherapy.

White talked to US Weekly earlier in the week and gave a positive update on Trebek, a welcome one for fans of the longtime Jeopardy! host.

“He’s doing good. He really is,” the Wheel of Fortune hostess, 62, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, December 10, after being named the godmother of Carnival Cruise Lines’ Carnival Panorama. “He looks good. I talked to him recently and he’s got a very positive attitude.”

Trebek has issued a number of statements about his own health since revealing his diagnosis earlier in 2019. And he’s even expressed regret for doing so, saying the mental toll of others sharing their struggles has impacted his own recovery. But White said Trebek is in good spirits and keeps fighting.

“I love that he’s honest and open with his fans, because he’s been doing the show for a very long time also and feels very connected to all of his fans and viewers,” she told Us. “He is definitely keeping everybody updated on how he’s doing, and I am so proud of him. He’s still working, he’s obviously doing chemotherapy but working through it, and has that strong will to, as we say, the show must go on.”

This is a much better update than one we got earlier in 2019, which was from Trebek himself and indicated his time as the host of the trivia show may be coming to an end. Trebek noted sores on his mouth were impacting his ability to speak, though later reports from those working on the show stressed that Trebek is just a hash critic of himself and there’s no clear indication that he will have to retire.

Any news on Trebek, especially good news, is welcome for those who can’t imagine a Jeopardy! without him.