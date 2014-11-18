Watch This High School Team Run A Tremendous Trick Play For A Fat Guy Touchdown

#Viral Videos
Senior Editor
11.18.14 3 Comments

The fat guy touchdown is the king of all touchdowns. It beats the Hail Mary, the Immaculate Reception, the Kick Six, whatever. It’s better than all those. The latest entry into the fat guy touchdown hall of fame comes to us from a high school in California.

The trick play was so perfectly executed it fooled everyone, including the cameraman.

fat-guy-touchdown

YouTube

[It’s Always Sunny In Detroit]

Around The Web

TOPICS#Viral Videos
TAGSFat guyFat Guy TouchdownSports HighlightsViral Videos

The RX

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 1 hour ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 days ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 1 week ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP