Watch This High School Team Run A Tremendous Trick Play For A Fat Guy Touchdown

The fat guy touchdown is the king of all touchdowns. It beats the Hail Mary, the Immaculate Reception, the Kick Six, whatever. It’s better than all those. The latest entry into the fat guy touchdown hall of fame comes to us from a high school in California.
The trick play was so perfectly executed it fooled everyone, including the cameraman.
Cool play, but not as satisfying at that level. Adults fooling a bunch of kids. Also, get off my lawn.
How was that a legal play? He hands off to a down lineman…. Its tough to see… was it a direct snap? Is it just different at that level?
A lineman can receive the handoff, however he must turn 180 degrees to the line of scrimmage before receiving the handoff.