A year and a half after Vince McMahon’s retirement, the TKO Executive Chairman has been accused of abusing, exploiting, and sex trafficking a former WWE employee in exchange for career advancement, according to a blockbuster report from the Wall Street Journal regarding a new lawsuit filed against McMahon.

Allegations from the report range from details involving McMahon locking her in a private room, assaulting her during work hours, sharing nude and explicit photos and videos with other unnamed WWE employees, recruiting others to have sex with her, controlling her personal and professional life, and attempting to traffic her to a WWE star, identified in the report by the Wall Street Journal as Brock Lesnar.

According to the report, the subject of the lawsuit, Janel Grant, signed a non-disclosure agreement in 2022 in exchange for $3 million in payments. McMahon reportedly paid $1 million before he stopped making payments. McMahon allegedly continued to abuse her after the NDA was signed leading to Thursday’s lawsuit that “seeks a judgment that the NDA is invalid under state and federal law and compensatory and punitive damages under other laws, including the Trafficking Victims Protection Act.”

This lawsuit comes a year after McMahon returned to the WWE, where he used his majority voting power due to his ownership of WWE’s Class-B stock to elect himself to WWE’s board of directors and eventually led the TKO merger with the UFC.