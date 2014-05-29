Vintage Best And Worst: WCW Fall Brawl 1996

“…The most important thing ever.”
It’s me again with another installment of Vintage Best and Worst. This time we’re tackling the most important thing to ever happen to anything ever.
As always, follow me on Twitter at @DavidDTSS, check out more goodies at The Smoking Section and don’t fake the funk on a nasty dunk.
Now, without further ado, wrestling nostalgia!
I saw that PPV live back in the day, if I recall, Sting nailed like 4 Stinger Splashes, said F.U., left and WCW still lost. It was AWESOME!
Nitro really is the most glaring piece missing from the Network. Maybe they’ll put them up if they ever start airing that Monday Night War show. I badly want to relive all the vintage Jericho nonsense he talks about in his book.
Man of 1,004 holds is still the funniest thing I think I’ve ever seen in wrestling, especially Jericho’s perfect delivery. I think the only other person who could have pulled that promo off is Kurt Angle
They still haven’t started the Monday Night Wars show???
Vince must be revisioning the fuck out of it then! …oh, you don’t remember the time Bischoff challenged McMahon to a real fight and Vince showed up, beat up Bischoff, 8 security gaurds, the LWO, and Sick Boy at the same time?! Too bad the footage was lost in a fire. But it happened.
ARMBAR!
ARMDRAG!!!
Jericho and Ralphus were my ship.
God if there are two wrestling duos working together that I could watch forever, it’d be Rock/Austin on the mic, and Jericho/Benoit in the ring. Neither pair ever left me bored a single time when they were in there together
Perfectly said about why people watched Nitro. The first hour was always filled with some 6-10 man cruiserweight match with bodies flying at each other + Malenko/jericho/Benoit taking some jobber to school for ten minutes. Then about 2 hours of crap until Sting would show up, but at least Heenan would keep us entertained in the meantime. I’m still not sure why Raw didn’t follow that basic formula when it went to three hours.
yes!!! back in the day the only good part of Nitro was the first hour: little Rey, Juvi, Eddie, 3 FUCKING Count, Jericho etc…. then at 8 central it was time to turn it to Raw. I wonder if we can go back to that now…. just make the first hour of Raw on TNT and with all the good wrestlers… so i can skip the rest? I guess they can call it something stupid like Next?
Perfect anology with DBZ, i cant believe i didn’t see that before you mentioned it.
Agreed, I loved that part of the write-up.
NWO was great but the Cruiserweights, Sting, Horsemen, Booker, DDP, Raven and Goldberg were the reason I watched Nitro.
WWE won the war so they can fudge the truth about WCW’s demise. Their demise was not trusting WCW talent and leaning too heavily on WWE retreads (sans Bret).
Side note: Am I the only one that would a remake of 2 fast 2 furious with Scott Norton playing Paul Walker’s role and Ice Train in Tyrese’s role?
So true about WWE’s revisionist history; we were all watching WCW because the cruiserweights were incredibly exciting, the Four Horsemen were amazing, key guys like Sting, Malenko, DDP, Kanyon, Jericho, Raven, etc. were the real stars, and the nWo were fun bad guys (to an extent, in hindsight they did fuck up a lot of things).
The WCW commentary team was fucking awful, and I hate the fact that WCW even made me hate Bobby Heenan. If they weren’t blathering about “WHAT’S THE NWO GOING TO DO?!?!?!” then they were endlessly insisting the Goldberg was an invincible God-like creature, and not just a schmuck beating a bunch of midcarders.
Guys, WE were all watching WCW for the cruiserweights and the midcard. The other five million people watching each week were watching for the nWo. And Goldberg.
I some what agree. When Jericho debuted in WWE. that pop was massive. Same for Eddie, Benoit and Rey. WCW did a great job of promoting the mid-card, but never elevated (exception Benoit) any of them until it was too late.
Who was imposter Sting?
The greatest promo ever… Jeff Farmer!
“That’s not Hanz!” Blam!Blam!Blam!Blam!
-Nameless Henchman
-MacGruber
David, I just want to say….I’ve read all these Vintage posts today and am enjoying the shit out of them.
I watched wrestling off and on as a kid (roughly 1985-1993) and then got sucked back in by Sunny’s nips around 1995 and watching off and on until roughly 2000….and these posts are just really entertaining.
I haven’t even gotten past the first page, but I had to comment about the whole Kimberly thing. I was sick as a dog this past weekend and so laid in bed watching old WCW PPVs from 95 or so, and was privy to the whole DDP/Johnny B. Badd feud with Kimberly as the centerpiece. And holy cthulhu it was bad, Badd/Mero at least seemed competent in the ring, but once they put a mic in his face it was all downhill, and the less said about Kimberly’s acting, the better.
I feel better having gotten that off my chest.
There was no real long-term vision with WCW. Even if AOL hadn’t ultimately declared “wrestling, icky” and handed the operation over to Vince, it’s pretty clear it wouldn’t have lasted. But under Bischoff at least, they could create MOMENTS. Sure, it didn’t make financial sense to have Goldberg beat Hogan for the title on cable TV, and it damn sure wasn’t the best way to tell a long-term story, but by gawd that was a moment. DDP duping the nWo, that was a moment. The nWo itself? Before the bell rang, they were the Horsemen turned up to 11. Of course in the ring was another story, but the nWo surely had a presence. Jericho’s 1,004 holds promo? Hell yeah, that was a moment. (I agree with B-Low that that’s the flat out funniest thing in wrestling, evah.) On top of that, anything Ric Flair did was a moment, even if you’d seen it a thousand times before.
WCW’s only goal was to beat RAW in the ratings every Monday, which even in the days just ahead of the dot-com bust was a breathtakingly short-sighted business plan. But for awhile — I’d say the end came when they put Jay Leno in the ring — it was clearly the more entertaining product. They actually understood something back then that WWE to this day has never figured out — you can’t pin everything on one guy, because your one guy could get hurt, like Daniel Bryan, or your one guy could be someone that 70 percent of your audience over the age of 8 is totally sick of, like John Cena. Acknowledge that people watch wrestling for different reasons, and give them distinctive characters and wrestling styles.
Anyway, thanks for the write-ups, David. Keep em coming…
Agree about the long term playing. Bischoff made the deal with the devil and gave most of the big names creative control. I also believe they had no exit plan from the NWO storyline. I agree on the Goldberg win. Out of all the times to have a DQ, that was it. In hindsight I don’t know why they didn’t have Sting be a dominant champ and have a showdown with an undefeated Goldberg. That was there Warrior/Hogan opportunity.
Dean Malenko winning a battle royal as Ciclope, getting a shot at Jericho, and unmasking is one of my favorite wrestling moments of all time…
as someone who watched WCW Saturday Night and Worldwide all the time back then Scott Norten was actually pretty good for a big man, Ice Train on the other hand was hot garbage.
Ice Train. Hot garbage. I see what you did there.
Thank you. I loved Scott FLASH Norton.
I loved the part about Sting and the Friend zone. Amazing.
as someone that grew up during the ruthless aggression era, I never really cared for NWO while watching past videos, to be honest. but crow sting? oh boy. if undertaker and kane’s feud was the reason I decided to check out wrestling in first place, crow sting was the deal sealer and made me determined to watch more and more of it.
and the X-division and TNA’s tag division back in those years was the reason I got into *modern wrestling*, as NXT, indy wrestling and what seeped from those two onto the main roster on WWE and TNA are what’s keeping me a fan to this day.
Starrcade ’97 needed zero bret hart. Plus, no title reversal the next day on Nitro.
Starrcade ’97 made me legitimately hate Bret Hart and Nick Patrick. I remember being 9 years old and crying myself to sleep for how Sting didn’t really win the match because Hogan CLEARLY got a 3 count.