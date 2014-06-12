Vintage Best And Worst: WCW Halloween Havoc 1996

David D. here with another retro review. You should know the drill by now: Follow me on Twitter @DavidDTSS. Hug your mom and believe in the Shield or something. You can check out the rest of our Vintage Best and Worst reports here.
Now, on to 90s wrestling things!
Best: Things Happening With Cruiserweights
Thank goodness. I honestly was running out of ways to write about flippy guys being flippy for matches that didn’t really mean anything. Sure, Ultimo Dragon and Juventud can put on great matches to begin a pay-per-view but how many times can I say, “hey, these guys had a good match with no context”? Now, there’s actually something going on with these great wrestlers. Not much, but something.
It’s amazing what just the minimum amount of backstory can do for wrestling. It’s the same principle that runs NXT: let talented people go out there and be talented but they need a reason to fake fight. The story with Malenko and Mysterio is a simple tale as old as time. One guy has a mask and the other guy wants it because it’s not his and he’s an a-hole.
Now, I’m all the way in. Just a simple motivational factor for each guy has transformed the match from an exhibition to a battle. Now I’m hanging on every small move because there’s a story to it. I don’t need to watch Nitro or Thunder or do the WCW America Online chatroom to understand what’s going on, either. It’s beautiful in its simplicity.
Of course, that doesn’t mean anything if the match doesn’t deliver. Malenko and Misterio had another one of those matches that still hold up damn near 20 years later, including a ridiculous final spot. So far in my unofficial tally, Malenko is right there with Benoit as the guys putting on the best WCW matches of 1996.
Best: LEE MARSHALL
R.I.P. To the great. *crumbles up Frosted Flakes* *does LeBron James powder toss with the crumbs*
Worst: Oh, For F*ck’s Sake, Jeff Jarrett
I really don’t remember much about when Jeff Jarrett was with what companies when so him popping up here pretty much ruined my day. I hate Jeff Jarrett. He falls in that Marc Mero/Buff Bagwell category of guys who weren’t horrible but were so mediocre that it makes my brain hurt. If Jarrett were a rookie in 2014, he’d be making impossibly awkward animal metaphors and saying “stay down”…or he’d be The Miz.
Then, to make matters worse, Ric Flair is out here promoting Jarrett as if it’s a joyous occasion he’s around. Actually, you know what, Jarrett pretty much is the Miz, isn’t he? He got a Ric Flair endorsement and proceeded to do all the Flair stuff but worse. My uncle used to say that you can tell how great Michael Jackson was by how horrible people looked when they tried to recreate his dance moves. This is pretty much that as it’s a sign of Flair’s greatness just how far off the mark Jarrett was.
Jeff Jarrett’s biggest contribution to my life is obviously this pic, though.
Dear Massive Q
Faces of Fear are one of my favorite unrecognized tag teams along with Wrath and Mortis WCW had awesome teams that never got used
Agreed. So much talent was wasted, and by the time they started trying to push young guys, it was far too late (and they did it blatantly wrong anyway).
I always remembered it as Roddy Piper ripping off Hogan’s spiked hair piece and wearing it on his head. I guess it was Macho.
Which is funny cause I also vividly recall Piper’s bag pipe entrance at the end of the PPV, everybody but me and my buddy had left, and we lost our shit! Everybody was so jealous the next day.
Jeff Jarrett was (and continues to be, I assume) the absolute worst. Jarrett as the Miz is pretty spot-on, although the Miz might not *quite* deserve that much of an insult.
Love the McMaggle line.
When is the smoking section going to do their top 100 songs of the first half of 2014?
i just died from that JJ/iggy azaelea picture.
HGHTV show***
Fixed it. You’re welcome.
I have actually seen Santa With Muscles all the way through, and it was gloriously, hilariously bad. It’s one of those “so bad, that it is amazing in its awfulness” movies.
Hogan and the villain swordfighting with the dangerously unstable crystals was epicly stupid
The best way for someone to hate Piper forever is watch some of his WCW stuff. Awful, lazy…hacky stuff. It basically sapped any goodwill I had for him.
Jeff Jarrett is awful in all forms. His TNA music from the Weekly PPV era should be considered an early warning system for seizures. It’s just funny how terrible that theme is.
With that said, I’ve been watching a lot of old Nitros lately and the longest feud between anyone not nWo is Jarrett and Mongo. These two are constantly fighting over the need to be in the Horsemen. Someone got hit in the face with that metal briefcase every week, they kept interfering in each other’s matches, Debra would show up and be useless while sticking with the winner and I’d like to think even to this day they are finding a way to feud with each other. The length of their feud just reaches comedic levels.
Ugh. That Jarrett promo was the worst! He just inserted “ha ha” 5 times, at least. So annoying. He became “The Battle of Ha ha vs Whoooooooo” once Flair came out.