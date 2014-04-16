Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 6/15/10 Season 2 Episode 2

Pre-show notes:
– This week’s episode is available on Hulu if you’d like to follow along.
– If you missed our season 1 retro recap, you can check out every episode here. The good news is that you’ve only missed one episode of season 2, so head over to the NXT season 2 tag page and catch up on that, too.
– Follow us on Twitter @withleather, follow me personally @MrBrandonStroud and like us on Facebook.
– Sharing the column earns you IMMUNITY POINTS! Those will come in handy in the future, probably.
Click on through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 2, originally aired on June 15, 2010.
If we got a cartoon look inside the speech center of Morrison’s brain, we’d see brain cells using the file cabinets full of phrases for parkour.
Brandon, these recaps never disappoint. You are forever my McGillibuddy.
But doesn’t Kaval kicks look more hard hitting, because he just legits kick people?
That’s one of the things i never liked about the guy.
I actually infinitely love that about the guy. also, see Kyle O’Riley and Katsuyori Shibata for additional super rad ass kickers that kick for realsies and everybody loves them on the indies or in japan.
I’m not on board for for realsies kicksies.
But i do like Kyle & Fish.
Did LayCool participate in the beatdown at the end of episode 1? Because that would have been awesome.
I think they instructed Kaval to hit himself.
they started it. They slapped Kaval a few times and then bailed.
I never thought Low Ki was necessarily bad, just bland as all hell. He had the same problem here as Kaval. Thank you once again for writering these Brandon, I could honestly read your recaps of old wrestling shows all day. Can you do every WCW Saturday night ever (post Nitro’s premiere, I guess) when you’re done with NXT? Thanks in advance!
Also, are you ever going to go on Shoemaker’s podcast? Because that’s a thing I would enjoy very much.
Send him a tweet and tell him to put me on. I was on the original version of it a couple of times.
I imagine you said “tweet” like Triple H did.
I thought Kaval and Lay-Cool had tons of potential. On Smackdown, you’d have these girls arguing, and Kaval would just sit there rolling his eyes, telling them “girls, girls, i got this, you gotta calm down”. It was great. He was like their BFF who knew they were superficial pieces of shit, but stuck by them because their friendship was more important. It would’ve been a great story had they pulled the trigger on Kaval and Layla starting to date and Michelle turning on them.
I think Kaval resigned himself, right?
exactly what @Kaztrator said!
Anytime I see Kaval all I can think of is Mike Tenay saying “The Warrior, Senshi.” I don’t know if he ever just called him Senshi. Same with “The Monster, Abyss,” ‘The Cowboy, James Storm,” “The Wildcat, Chris Harris,” and maybe some others I am forgetting.
“THE SAMOAN SUBMISSION MACHINE.. samoajoe.”
Anytime you start to feel bad about the Undertaker’s streak being broken, look at a pic of Michelle McCool in a dress and STOP.
She looked really good at the HOF this year. Also, the pictures with Layla were lovely!
“Sharing the column earns you IMMUNITY POINTS! Those will come in handy in the future, probably. ”
I never share a column before reading, but this made me laugh for an extended period of time until I did.
now, on to the show…
Brandon, did you ever like Matt Striker doing anything? I remember enjoying him on commentary in ECW. I’ve gone back and watched some of the PPVs where he did commentary and I know he was pretty cringeworthy there. Was he always terrible and I just gave him a pass because he called Katie Lea and Paul Burchill the Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver of WWE?
Todd Grisham and Matt Striker had the BEST commentary on ECW. They ended up winning the Slammy for Best Announce team because even WWE knew they were great. But a year later, when they were both announcing Smackdown, people started crapping on them despite the fact they hadn’t changed a beat. IWC flip-flop mentality.
It wasn’t a flip-flop. They were good on ECW because of the small scale and environment. It was constructive information. When Striker got a better job he amped up the “bro!” stuff and wikipedia reading until it was unbearable. Sometimes people on the Internet have reasons for things whether you agree with them or not.
I think your description of Kaval probably nails exactly why he was never going to last in WWE. When you look at Bryan, even by the time he got onto NXT (and especially by the time he took the US title) he’d already changed his in ring game up to be more WWE-friendly. Kaval was never going to do that (whether it was the ego of the guy or what, I don’t know) and it feels like that is pretty much why he left when he did, pushless (despite the outcome of this series) and not even on that Survivor Series team that he earned his spot to be on because Tyler Reks or whatever.
Oh my, Brandon, are you going to do all of Redemption? Because Reks and Hawkins were my outright favourite thing in WWE when that show stopped being about redemption and became about just being an ace wrestling show.
“Because Reks and Hawkins were my outright favourite thing in WWE when that show stopped being about redemption and became about just being an ace wrestling show.”
NEVER FORGET! especially their cane!
That pic of Striker on the floor is so enjoyable. Just another reason why Cody rules. + Rhodes to him forever!