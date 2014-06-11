Vintage Best And Worst: WWE NXT 8/10/10 Season 2 Episode 10

Pre-show notes:
Please click through for the vintage Best and Worst of WWE NXT season 2, episode 10, originally aired on August 10, 2010.
I am so excited for the recaps of Season 3…
‘The other story is how Cena and Bret want the hottest guy on the show at that point — The Miz — to join Team WWE. The problem THERE is that The Miz is a total piece of shit and wants them to beg him, and even then won’t make his decision until the day of Summerslam.”
WHOOOOA! I’m not sure if this was ever made overt but I just realized that the Miz storyline from Summerslam was supposed to be a gigantic parody of “The Decision” which happened that same Summer. AND MIZ IS FROM CLEVELAND, TOO!
You rule, 2010 Miz!
He took his talents back to the midc… erm… movies? I dunno…
Are we sure that Lucky Cannon wasn’t reincarnated into Adam Cole? The hair cut, the general cadence of the promo, and the snarky attitude are all a dead ringer for Cole’s 2012 ROH/PWG heel turn.
this is such a perfect theory.
such perfection.
Oh, god! I can’t unsee it now!
Minus all those pesky good matches Cole has had, seriously as someone who watched FCW until it became the new NXT Cannon was hot garbage.
Oh 2010 Miz, you were a pretty decent wrestler. I’m sorry your idol buried you so hard, you never really recovered. At least you have Maryse.
Team WWE’s mystery opponent was definitely universes better than Khalil. It’s still kind of surprising just how well he did in that match, all things considered.
Summerslam was also the last great moment of Nexus as after that PPV, Barrett becomes fixated on making John Cena part of Nexus. Woof.
Did Husky reveal himself as NWO Wolfpac when Lucky tried to shake his hand? His shirt is 90 percent of the way there. Is the Wyatt family too sweet?
Lucky Cannon: You haven’t seen the last of LUCKY CANNON!
Narrator: That’s the last they would see of Lucky Cannon.
Totally just read that out loud in Ron Howard’s voice.
Personally my brain went to Morgan Freeman, but an AD voiceover works too
A “bad day at the office” for an NXT Rookie in Season 2 was getting Doubley Stomped by Kaval. That just does not look like a fun move to take. Are there other moves out there that just totally suck to take?
Meathook Clothesline before Ryback realized that he might be legitimately hurting people with them.
“I never realized until now that the Bo Dallas gimmick isn’t “motivational speaker,” it’s “Lucky Cannon being eliminated on NXT season 2.” It’s eerie.”
oh my god! OH MY GOD, MAN.
for the past several months, two questions have been puzzling my mind:
1. who the hell does Bo Dallas look and gimmick keep reminding me off from wrestling?
2. what the hell was the reason I remember REALLY liking Lucky Cannon for, no matter how much I read in Brandon’s reviews that he was really bad?
never thought of linking these two for some reason…
(that, and the really good tag team he puts with his pro (tyson kidd, I think?) in season 5 for a while, if I remember correctly.)
I think Bray Wyatt is cool, but I really did like Husky Harris, he could have been a good earnest babyface. Maybe I’ve just always like the old school style of “Adjective Last Name.”
PS Layllllaaaa
I distinctly remember watching this episode and thinking to myself “I bet Ki kicks that thing instead of punching it. And when he actually did, I fell out of my chair laughing.
That Lucky Cannon speech was all kinds of wtf.
What I remember about John Morrison is that he threw real silly punches. He could do some incredible stuff but he mostly did it super sloppy. He was like a shitty Shelton Benjamin.
I miss Shelton Benjamin.
I was JUST thinking about Benjamin yesterday and how the fact that WWE couldn’t make him into a star is just proof that they have no clue how to book black wrestlers.
You have possibly the most athletic man to ever step foot in WWE and what do they do with him?
“ummm let’s give him a mama’s boy gimmick complete with a fat, loud black woman named Mama Benjamin that follows him around yelling at him”
The “I’m not gonna do, what everyone thinks I’m gonna do and just FREAK OUT” is from Half-Baked. Not Nic Cage, Jim Bruer. When his character gets laid-off from working at the record store. Did you even rip bongs in high school, bro?
Pretty Sure it was originally from Jerry Maguire….
The speech was actually from Jerry Maguire which came out two years earlier. Half-Baked used it because the character was quitting his job like the character in Maguire.
I don’t know why my comment didn’t reply to the previous comment. Damn it…
god, i love 2009-2011 Layla more than any women ever.
